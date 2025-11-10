The Mirage at Sobha Central to witness 677 homes

Over 1,500 units sold at Sobha Central, totalling AED 3.5 billion in value

Leading buyers: 26% Indian, 15% Europeans

Dubai, UAE : Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has announced the launch of “The Mirage” at Sobha Central, the latest addition to its flagship mixed-use master development, Sobha Central, primely located on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The launch follows the remarkable sales success of the initial towers within Sobha Central, which spans across 1 Million sq. ft., underscoring strong investor confidence and continued demand for premium residences in one of Dubai’s most sought-after urban lifestyle destinations.

Set within a dynamic mixed-use community, The Mirage at Sobha Central introduces a new residential development featuring 677 meticulously designed apartments. The tower exemplifies Sobha Realty’s signature craftsmanship, precision, and contemporary design; blending comfort, functionality, and elegance in every detail.

The new tower will be seamlessly connected to the wider Sobha Central masterplan, which features 250,000 sq. ft. of open green spaces and landscaped courtyards, along with 175,000 sq. ft. of premium leasable office spaces, and 160,000 sq. ft. of retail, dining, and entertainment zones, including an integrated shopping mall. With two dedicated lanes providing seamless entry and exit from Sheikh Zayed Road, The Mirage stands at the corner of Sobha Central, enjoying some of the most privileged views in the development.

Sobha Central is a culmination of Sobha Realty’s “The Art of Detail” philosophy and its pioneering Backward Integration Model as a self-contained, future-forward address where luxury, business, and lifestyle converge. It offers a comprehensive mix of world-class amenities, working spaces, entertainment venues, and futuristic retail experiences, truly making it a global hub within itself.

The development continues to attract a diverse international clientele, with strong representation from Indian (26%), European (15%), American (8%), Turkish (6%), and Iranian (4%) buyers, amongst several other nationalities; reflecting Sobha Realty’s global appeal and commitment to delivering excellence across markets.

With its strategic location along Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha Central offers residents unmatched connectivity to Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, and the city’s major commercial corridors, while promising long-term capital appreciation in one of Dubai’s most resilient investment zones.

Sobha Realty continues to strengthen its position as a leader in luxury urban development, setting new benchmarks for mixed-use design and sustainable living experiences in the heart of Dubai.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualization, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘The Art of Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organization’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has fourteen masterplans across the UAE and is expanding its presence in new international markets such as the US and Australia. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and its very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts within a serene island setting.