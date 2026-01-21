Dubai: Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer renowned for its commitment to exceptional quality and innovation, has announced its year-end sales figures for FY 2025 a total AED 30 billion, cementing the company’s status as one of the most influential real estate developers in the Gulf.

Driven by a series of landmark achievements across sales performance, masterplan development, sustainability, and international expansion, the 2025 sales figures represent an uptick of 30 per cent year-on-year. The increased growth reflects sustained momentum in the UAE’s luxury real estate market and the strength of Sobha Realty’s diversified portfolio. A significant portion of this strong performance came from the company’s expanding footprint in Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), with AED 8 billion in sales from Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty and Sobha Siniya Island.

Together, these results underscore the outstanding market reception of Sobha Realty’s new masterplans in UAQ and reaffirm the increasing confidence of investors in the brand’s leadership and strategic development vision across the Emirates.

“Sobha Realty’s sales success in 2025 was complemented by significant development milestones. The company launched four masterplans, Sobha Solis, Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty, Sobha Central, and Sobha SkyParks, bringing its UAE portfolio to 14 developments, comprising 12 in Dubai and two in Umm Al Quwain. Each new project is helping strengthen the company’s role in shaping the future of urban living in the UAE.”; said Sobha Group Chairman Mr. Ravi Menon.

This period of growth also saw Sobha Realty extend its reach well beyond the Gulf region, as it announced an expansion into the United States and Australia.This was supported by the establishment of regional offices and strategic land acquisitions in Texas, United States, and Queensland and Sydney, Australia. Together, these initiatives marked a pivotal milestone in the company’s evolution into a global real estate leader.

“This past year has been a defining chapter in Sobha Realty’s journey,” said Mr. Menon. “Our growth across the UAE and expansion into global markets reflect a vision that has remained constant since our inception: to create developments that stand the test of time. These achievements are a testament to the trust our customers place in us and to our unwavering commitment to excellence and craftsmanship. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to shaping communities with projects that embody quality and integrity while grounded in Sobha’s philosophy of The Art of Detail.”

Sobha Realty’s international momentum was further bolstered by a strong financial year, underscored by the successful issuance of a US$500 million sukuk, which was oversubscribed three-fold at US$1.54 billion. Subsequently, the company launched its inaugural US$750 million Green Sukuk - the largest green sukuk ever issued by a real estate developer globally. It attracted approximately US$2.1 billion in orders and achieved 2.8 times oversubscription. Listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and NASDAQ Dubai, these issuances reinforced investor confidence in Sobha Realty’s strategic direction and financial stability.

Sobha Realty’s financial strength was further affirmed when Moody’s upgraded the Corporate Family Rating of PNC Investments LLC, its parent company, to Ba2/stable, reflecting enhanced credit metrics, supported by a strong revenue profile and substantial backlog.

Sustainability and people-centric progress remained central to Sobha Realty’s journey in 2025. During the year, Sobha One became the first building outside of Singapore to receive the Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification. Additionally, the company achieved a score of 97 in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment and earned a 4-Star Rating, further reinforcing its leadership in ESG governance and low-carbon development.

This external recognition was complemented by internal advancements, including the introduction of a sector-first enhanced maternity leave policy, which offers 120 days of maternity leave while retaining all other employment benefits. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to fostering a responsible and progressive workplace.

Sobha Realty further enhanced its global presence through strategic partnerships, including serving as a Global Partner for International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s events, maintaining its collaboration with Arsenal FC, and continuing its association with the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards. These initiatives have significantly expanded the brand’s visibility among international audiences.

With milestones spanning development, sustainability, global expansion, and brand influence, 2025 stands as one of the most transformative years in Sobha Realty’s five-decade history. These accomplishments establish a strong foundation for continued growth both in the UAE and internationally, further reinforcing the company’s position as a global standard-bearer in luxury real estate.