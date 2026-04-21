Dubai, UAE – Sobha Furniture, part of Sobha Group, announces the introduction of Flaer, its new premium furniture brand, during Milan Design Week 2026.

An independent, design led brand from the house of Sobha Group, Flaer enters the international design arena as a global design brand with a distinctive identity rooted in Italian and European design culture and shaped by advanced manufacturing in the UAE.

Flaer draws on more than five decades of expertise in interiors, bespoke furniture, and integrated manufacturing. It is underpinned by the Group's pioneering backward integration model, recognised globally as a Harvard Business School case study. Creative direction is led from Milan, while production takes place in the UAE through Sobha Furniture's advanced manufacturing ecosystem, built on Industry 4.0 technologies, European engineering standards, and rigorous quality control.

Flaer reflects the mindset of a globally minded, culturally fluent, and future facing audience. At its core is Soft Elegance, an elevated approach to contemporary living rooted in balance, restraint, and emotional resonance. Expressed through fluid forms, refined proportions, tactile materials, and carefully calibrated colour palettes, it defines a design language that is both timeless and forward looking.

The first collection, conceived as the initial expression of the brand's vision, introduces Flaer's design language through seating systems with soft architectural lines, sculptural tables, refined chairs, and lounge pieces designed for enveloping comfort. Together, these pieces form a coherent design grammar rooted in Soft Elegance.

While Flaer makes its official debut in Milan, its foundation lies firmly in the UAE. More than a brand launch, this moment reflects Sobha Furniture's long-term vision and the strength of the industrial ecosystem behind it.

Despite all challenges, Sobha Furniture has continued to move forward with clarity and commitment. Its facilities remained fully operational, with manufacturing and deliveries continuing without interruption. The decision to introduce Flaer at Milan Design Week is therefore not only strategic, but symbolic, reflecting resilience, confidence, and belief in what is being built from the UAE for the world.

"Flær represents our vision of what a contemporary design brand can be today: globally minded, culturally grounded, and uncompromising in execution," said Ravi Menon, Chairman, Sobha Group. "By uniting Italian creative heritage with our advanced manufacturing capabilities in Dubai, we have built an ecosystem where design and engineering operate as one. This launch is our boldest step yet, setting a new benchmark for luxury furniture on the global stage."

About Flaer

Launched in 2026, Flaer is an independent, design-led premium furniture brand from the house of Sobha Furniture. With over five decades of expertise in interiors and craftsmanship, Flaer made its global debut at Milan Design Week 2026.

Shaped by Italian and European aesthetics and Dubai’s forward-looking, globally connected ecosystem, Flaer is manufactured in the UAE using advanced Industry 4.0 manufacturing, with creative direction based in Milan.

Flaer is created for those who see interiors not merely as spaces to furnish, but as environments to compose with care, intention, and cultural sensitivity. It speaks to the modern global traveller, culturally aware, design-conscious, and drawn to beauty, quality, and a refined international way of living.

About Sobha Furniture

Rooted in legacy, Sobha Furniture delivers tailored solutions for developers, architects, interior designers, hospitality groups, government entities, and corporate clients. As part of Sobha Group’s fully integrated ecosystem, we ensure consistency and seamless execution across every stage of design and construction.

Built on a foundation of premium materials, advanced technology, and design-driven thinking, Sobha Furniture creates products that elevate spaces and redefine expectations. With a dedicated design studio in Milan and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the UAE, we integrate Industry 4.0 automation to combine precision, efficiency, and scalability.

From kitchens and wardrobes to bath vanities and interior doors, every piece is crafted with uncompromising quality, sustainable practices, and a balance of style and function bringing timeless design and enduring value to modern interiors.

“Tailored, Scalable, Rooted in Legacy”

For more information, visit http://www.sobhafurniture.com