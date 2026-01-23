Dubai, UAE – Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, has announced the general availability of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Middle East (UAE) Region, enabling customers to unlock deeper data insights powered by AI to drive business innovation. The regional cloud expansion builds on the strong partnership momentum between Snowflake and AWS, with Snowflake doubling its transaction growth in AWS Marketplace YoY to exceed $2 billion in global sales in a calendar year.

The UAE has been one of the countries to most decisively embrace AI as a driver of economic growth, with its National AI Strategy 2031 emphasizing talent development, innovation, and robust digital infrastructure. To support and further the goals of the strategy, there has been a strong demand for secure and governed data environments that enable tangible data and AI adoption across industries. Snowflake’s deployment on the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region, the latest development in a long-term partnership with AWS, addresses this need by bringing customers closer to their data, for reduced latency, enhanced performance and support in meeting data residency requirements.

“The combination of secure local infrastructure, strong governance controls, and AI-ready performance is essential as the UAE moves to turn its national AI goals into long-term value,” said Tareq Masoud, Country Manager, UAE, Snowflake. “In our pursuit to consistently deliver and address customer and national needs, our deep collaboration with AWS strengthens that foundation by giving local organisations a powerful way to modernise data platforms, build trusted and secure AI systems, and generate business value and outcomes from their data and AI at scale.”

Snowflake and AWS Accelerate Enterprise Data and AI Adoption

Exemplifying the deep partnership between Snowflake and AWS, Snowflake has doubled AWS Marketplace growth globally YoY and was awarded 14 awards by AWS, including AWS Partner of the Year in multiple categories, across technology, industry, and regional categories.

Through AWS Marketplace, customers can access joint capabilities more easily, streamlining procurement and accelerating access to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud’s advanced integrations with AWS services. As enterprises accelerate their AI transformation, Snowflake is working with AWS to deliver interoperable data architectures that help joint customers scale innovation securely and cost-effectively. These innovations include:

Catalog Federation between AWS Glue Data Catalog and Snowflake Catalogs: Customers can now access Iceberg-format data managed by the Snowflake Horizon Catalog directly through AWS Glue Data Catalog. This enables organizations on AWS to maintain a single point of access for Iceberg-format data across both platforms, minimizing data duplication, movement, and associated costs.

Customers can now access Iceberg-format data managed by the Snowflake Horizon Catalog directly through AWS Glue Data Catalog. This enables organizations on AWS to maintain a single point of access for Iceberg-format data across both platforms, minimizing data duplication, movement, and associated costs. Catalog-Linked Databases from Snowflake to AWS Glue Data Catalog: For Snowflake-centric customers, databases can now be linked directly to AWS Glue Data Catalog without creating individual externally managed Iceberg tables, allowing automatic discovery and synchronization for streamlined read/write access. This includes support for vended credentials and Amazon S3 Tables to simplify management at scale and streamline governance controls.

Learn more about the power of Snowflake on AWS here.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).