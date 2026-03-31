Dubai, UAE, Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced the appointment of Michel Nader as General Manager for the Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META). In this role, Nader will be responsible for leading Snowflake’s regional strategy and operations, supporting customer growth, and advancing the adoption of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud across key markets.

Nader brings over 25 years of enterprise technology leadership experience across META and Eastern Europe, with a background spanning data platforms, security, and large-scale go-to-market execution. Most recently, he served as Senior Regional Director at Dell Technologies, where he led the cyber resiliency, data protection, and recovery businesses across Central and Eastern Europe and META. His career also includes senior leadership roles at EMC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he managed software-defined solutions, enterprise management platforms, and complex regional operations. Across these roles, Nader has focused on helping organizations protect critical data, strengthen governance, and translate technology investment into measurable business outcomes as AI adoption accelerates.

“The Middle East is entering a decisive phase in its data and AI journey, with the region’s AI economy projected to reach $320 billion by 2030,” said Michel Nader, General Manager for the Middle East, Turkey & Africa. “As part of this journey, organizations are looking for ways to move from AI experimentation to real business use cases that deliver outcomes, all while upholding strict governance and security. Snowflake is uniquely positioned to support this shift through our easy, connected, and trusted platform, and I am eager to work with customers, prospects, and our robust ecosystem of partners to help them build trusted data foundations that can support long-term innovation.”

In his role, Nader will drive the adoption of Snowflake’s AI innovations across the region, including Snowflake Intelligence, and recently announced agentic AI solutions such as the Snowflake-native coding agent, Cortex Code. He will also be responsible for further developing ecosystem partnerships, helping organizations modernize data architectures, adopt AI responsibly, and translate national digital strategies into business value. Through these initiatives, Nader will ensure that customers can harness the full potential of their data and achieve measurable business outcomes across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).