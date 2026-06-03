SNOWFLAKE SUMMIT 26 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, announced at Snowflake Summit 26 a broad set of innovations that help organizations accelerate the shift to the agentic enterprise. Across Snowflake CoCo, Snowflake CoWork, Snowflake Horizon Catalog, and Snowflake’s interoperable data platform, Snowflake is helping organizations build, govern, and operationalize AI on a single, connected, and trusted foundation.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to autonomous systems operating at scale, they need a platform that connects data, business context, governance, and action across the organization. Snowflake’s latest innovations bring together AI agents, governed enterprise data, semantic understanding, and open interoperability into a unified control plane that enables teams to operationalize AI with confidence.

“The future of enterprise AI will be defined by how well organizations connect intelligence, trusted data, and action across the business,” said Tareq Masoud, Country Manager, UAE, Snowflake. “At Snowflake Summit 26, we’re introducing innovations that help power the agentic enterprise, giving organizations a trusted foundation and control plane to build AI faster, operationalize it securely at scale, and enable teams and AI agents to work together from a shared business context wherever data lives.”

Snowflake CoCo Redefines Enterprise AI Development

Snowflake announced major new capabilities for Snowflake CoCo, the coding agent where you build faster, helping builders automate workflows, develop applications, and operationalize AI through simple, outcome-based conversations.

New CoCo innovations expand the experience across desktop , mobile , Slack , VS Code , Claude Code , and Microsoft Excel , enabling builders to work from the tools and environments they already use.

expand the experience across , , , , , and , enabling builders to work from the tools and environments they already use. Snowflake also introduced Snowflake Datastream , a fully managed streaming service for Apache Kafka® that enables organizations to power real-time AI apps and agents with fresh, continuously flowing data directly within Snowflake.

, a fully managed streaming service for Apache Kafka® that enables organizations to power real-time AI apps and agents with fresh, continuously flowing data directly within Snowflake. Together, CoCo and Datastream simplify how organizations build and operationalize real-time AI by combining AI-assisted development with governed, real-time data in a single platform.

Snowflake CoWork Powers the Agentic Enterprise

Snowflake also announced new innovations across Snowflake CoWork, the personal agent for knowledge workers to work smarter, helping organizations move faster from insight to impactful action.

New CoWork capabilities, including Cortex Sense , Artifacts , Deep Research , User Skills , and personalization, help teams interact with enterprise data and AI through a unified, context-aware agent experience.

including , , , , and personalization, help teams interact with enterprise data and AI through a unified, context-aware agent experience. CoWork enables organizations to move beyond reactive question-and-answer experiences toward proactive, personalized intelligence that helps teams automate workflows, accelerate decision-making, and operationalize AI across the business.

Snowflake also introduced Cortex Training, extending Snowflake Cortex AI with fully managed infrastructure for customizing and training foundation models directly where enterprise data already lives.

Snowflake Horizon Catalog Creates a Trusted Foundation for Enterprise AI

Snowflake announced new innovations across Snowflake Horizon Catalog that redefine how enterprises govern, contextualize, and secure AI at scale.

New capabilities, including Horizon Context, help ensure every person, tool, and AI agent operates from the same trusted business context, while new AI security innovations provide purpose-built controls for governing and securing enterprise AI systems.

help ensure every person, tool, and AI agent operates from the same trusted business context, while new AI security innovations provide purpose-built controls for governing and securing enterprise AI systems. New security innovations, including Agent Identity and enhancements to Snowflake Trust Center, help organizations strengthen visibility, governance, and control as they scale AI and autonomous systems across the enterprise.

including and enhancements to help organizations strengthen visibility, governance, and control as they scale AI and autonomous systems across the enterprise. Snowflake also introduced Adaptive Compute, which automatically optimizes compute and software resources in real time to deliver fast, efficient AI and application performance at enterprise scale without manual tuning or infrastructure management.

Snowflake Advances Interoperability Without Compromise

Snowflake introduced new interoperability capabilities that enable organizations to seamlessly access, govern, share, and act on data across Snowflake, external lakes, and open systems without moving or duplicating data.

New interoperability innovations, including support for Apache Iceberg v3 , Snowflake Storage for Apache Iceberg Tables , e xternal engine access management , and support for the Iceberg REST Scan Plan API, establish a single, governed foundation for enterprise data and AI.

including support for , , e , and support for the establish a single, governed foundation for enterprise data and AI. Powered by Snowflake Horizon Catalog and Apache Polaris, these capabilities help organizations securely work from a single, live, governed copy of enterprise data across clouds, tools, engines, and enterprise systems.

Snowflake is also enabling organizations to securely interact with their enterprise data through natural language with Snowflake CoCo and Snowflake CoWork, while Automatic Data Agents and Agent Sharing automatically transform shared datasets into conversational AI agents with governance built in.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,900 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).