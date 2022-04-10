Biryiani Express will provide free iftar meals for Snoonu drivers as official sponsors of the Ramadan drive

Participating Merchants will offer free suhoor meals through the Snoonu app

Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s leading tech start-up Snoonu is pleased to announce the launch of its “Buy 1 Give 1” Ramadan initiative, which aims to ensure that fleet drivers have access to hot and delicious meals during Ramadan in a timely manner.

In line with its continuous corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, and as part of its commitment to its staff welfare, Snoonu is offering free Iftar meals for its drivers, sponsored by Biryiani Express, to ensure that they don’t skip their meal due to the heavy workload around the peak hours of Iftar deliveries.

Furthermore, Snoonu has launched its “Buy 1 Give 1” initiative, in a joint effort with a range of dining outlets. When a client purchases a meal from a participating merchant, the driver will receive a coupon for a free Suhoor meal.

To support this initiative, customers can order meals from the participating restaurants through clicking on the “Buy 1 Give 1” banner on the Snoonu application. The restaurants will mark specific meals with the “Buy 1 Give 1” tag, so that customers know that if they choose this meal, a complimentary one will be offered to the driver upon confirmation of the order.

Drivers will be able to collect a coupon while they are picking up the customer’s order, to be redeemed on the same day from 8:00 pm to midnight. The timing is set to ensure that the drivers enjoy another meal just before Suhoor delivery peak hours.

Commenting on the “Buy 1 Give 1” initiative, Hamad Al-Hajri, founder and CEO of Snoonu, said, “As a business, we are keen on the welfare of our delivery team members. Our drivers – the Snoonoers, as we call them – are the unsung heroes, especially during Ramadan, as they strive to ensure everyone receives their orders on time.”

“I was moved by the response we received from our partnering merchants. It is only telling of the level of commitment we all have to our community and our appreciation to the team who are enabling our success. I believe this is the best way to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and deliver on its values,” he added.

“As a leading local business, we continuously strive to balance profits and principles, without forsaking one for the other. We care about our community as much as we care about our business success,” added Mr. Al-Hajri.

The “Buy 1 Give 1” initiative will continue throughout the month of Ramadan and will see the participation of a number of leading outlets including: Bee Sweet Café, Biriyani Express, Melted Café, Taliano Café, and Majboos Al Walaida.

In addition to its commitment to the welfare of its teams, Snoonu is also committed to giving back to the community through its wide-reaching CSR initiatives. Adhering to Ramadan’s spirit of helping others, Snoonu has also recently partnered with Qatar Charity and Qatar Red Crescent to have them listed among the available stores on Snoonu’s app and website. By clicking on “Ramadan Donations” banner on the app, customers can view all the available donation options, including the Ramadan Family box and Iftar meals. Once purchased by the customer as per the allocated amount of money, the purchased boxes or meals will be distributed to the targeted beneficiaries on behalf of both organizations.

The two-time Najah Qatari winner, Snoonu continues to back local businesses and the entrepreneurship ecosystem through supporting more than 3,000 of its partner merchants during the challenging context of the COVID-19 pandemic, by offering lower commissions and a seamless online shopping experience to keep the community safe.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rawan Yousif, PR Executive, Qanect

rawan.yousif@qanect.com

About Snoonu

Founded in 2019 by Hamad Al Hajri, entrepreneur, and startup expert with over 20 years of experience in business innovation, Snoonu aims to revolutionize the Qatari market with the fastest services and the most diverse marketplace, facilitating online shopping, lifestyle, food, grocery delivery, and third-party logistics services for startups and SMEs in Qatar.

In November 2020, Snoonu launched its own 24/7 online grocery store, offering a wide range of locally sourced products and supporting Qatar’s merchants. Due to its phenomenal performance, Snoonu was chosen as the best entrepreneurial business by “Najah Qatari” and awarded as one of the most funded startups in Qatar by Forbes Middle East.

Leveraging the most advanced technology to create seamless consumer experience, Snoonu teamed up with Microsoft to migrate its services to Microsoft Azure Platform, boosting their efficiency and productivity.

The company aims to become a leader in delivery services, and the first super-app in Qatar with plans to expand internationally.

For more information, please visit snoonu.com