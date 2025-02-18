Facilitated by the Digital Wellbeing Council and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, The Pact is made up of numerous government entities, technology platforms and telecommunication providers working together to promote a safe and appropriate online environment for youth

Dubai, UAE – Snapchat has been announced as the leading member of the UAE’s Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact established to promote a safer online environment for children across the UAE. The Pact, which is the first of its kind in the region, was announced at the 2025 World Governments Summit in Dubai, and was facilitated by the Digital Wellbeing Council and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. Snapchat will take the lead in the development and execution of the Digital Wellbeing Pact initiatives, alongside government and technology partners including Google, Samsung, Yango, Meta, TikTok, X, e& and du.

Recognized as the number one platform of choice for staying connected across the GCC, Snapchat is committed to ensuring its young users have a safe online space to stay connected. Strategically positioned to take the lead on the Pact’s first year, Snapchat will work with its partners to promote a secure and age-appropriate digital environment, minimizing exposure to harmful content and protecting users from cyberbullying.

Hussein Freijeh, Vice President, MENA at Snap Inc. said, “From the start, Snapchat was designed as a safe and private platform, making user safety a fundamental priority. We believe that tech platforms have a responsibility to continually strive towards creating a safe experience for their users, and the UAE’s first Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact is a huge milestone in making sure this happens.”

Jawaher Abdelhamid, Head of Public Policy, MEA at Snap Inc. added, “We’re proud to be leading the Pact’s initiatives for its first year, and look forward to sharing our expertise while learning from others to drive meaningful change. Snapchat stands as a primary communication tool in the UAE, and as our community continues to grow, so does our commitment to keeping them safe."

H.E. Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, UAE Minister of Family and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), said, “A safe and supportive online environment for children and families across the UAE is a priority to us. Protecting young users online requires collaboration across public and private sectors, and the Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact represents a vital step toward setting higher standards for digital safety in the UAE. By working closely with all our partners, we can collectively provide a safe and stimulating digital environment for children, away from risks associated with the misuse of technology."

The Pact will also support digital literacy programs and educational initiatives that equip children and their parents with the needed skills to browse safely online. Snap believes that parents play a critical role in shaping their children’s use of technology, and is passionate about creating tools to make this happen, bringing a wealth of expertise in this area to the Pact. In 2022, Snap introduced the Family Center which provides parents and caregivers the ability to know exactly who their teens are friends with on Snapchat and who they have been communicating with - all in a way that protects teens’ needs for autonomy and privacy.

His Highness Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Chairman of the Digital Wellbeing Council; H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, along with H.E. Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family Affairs and ECA's Director General, witnessed the signing of the UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact during the World Government Summit in Dubai.

