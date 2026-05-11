Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Snap Inc. has announced the launch of the first cohort of the Snap Maher Academy, a Saudi-born, Arabic-first training initiative designed to develop marketing talent and support the continued growth of the Kingdom’s digital marketing ecosystem. The program will also help accelerate the Kingdom’s shift toward full-funnel measurable marketing and stronger business outcomes.

Bringing together 50 selected participants from leading organisations, including Saudi Tourism Authority, Riyadh Air, stc Group, Zain Group, TheChefz, Jahez, TenX and the Ministry of Culture, the program represents a highly curated cohort of key Snap partners. Participants were selected based on their role in shaping the Kingdom’s marketing and digital economy. This first edition underscores the exclusivity of the initiative, positioning it as a foundational step in building a more advanced and performance-driven marketing ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and contributing to the Kingdom’s broader economic development.

The academy delivers a comprehensive four-week curriculum, comprising 16 hours of training and culminating in certification, designed to equip participants with the tools and frameworks needed to shift from short-term, conversion-led execution to structured, full-funnel strategies that drive sustained growth. By strengthening core capabilities across the ecosystem, the program enables advertisers to unlock greater impact across both awareness and conversion.

“Snap Maher Academy reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and the marketers shaping it,” said Abdulla Alhammadi, Managing Director, KSA, Snap Inc. “Today, growth isn’t driven by isolated campaigns, it’s built through full-funnel strategies that connect discovery to decision. On Snapchat, these moments happen every day, and brands need to show up in ways that are both relevant and measurable. Through the Academy, we’re equipping our partners with the capabilities to do exactly that, unlocking stronger business outcomes while contributing to a more advanced marketing ecosystem in the Kingdom.”

Delivered by Snap’s regional experts across marketing, account management and creative strategy, the academy combines practical learning with real-world application, ensuring participants gain actionable insights that can be immediately implemented within their organisations.

As the first cohort of its kind, the Snap Maher Academy reinforces Snapchat’s role in developing regional talent and supporting the next generation of marketers,while contributing to a more resilient and competitive digital economy in Saudi Arabia, and laying the foundation for scaling the program across future cohorts.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com/.

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