Seven Media has renewed its Innovation Partnership with PRCA MENA for 2026, building on a strong collaboration established last year.

Under the renewed agreement, Seven Media will sponsor PRCA MENA’s Annual MENA Conference and the MENA Awards. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation across the communications industry, both in practice and in thought.

The PRCA MENA Annual Conference, taking place on Thursday, 17 September, will bring together senior communications leaders from across the public and private sectors. Through a mix of panels, keynote sessions and fireside conversations, the programme will look at how the profession is evolving in practice, from shifting client expectations to the role of technology, culture and AI in modern communications.

The partnership will focus on contributing to key industry conversations and supporting platforms that bring together senior professionals and emerging talent. Through this, both organisations aim to encourage more considered, effective approaches to modern communications.

Gregg Fray, Owner of Seven Media, said:

“Our work with PRCA MENA has always been grounded in a shared view of where the industry is headed. Innovation is not a standalone function. It sits within how we approach challenges, how we develop ideas and how we deliver for clients. Continuing this partnership with the PRCA MENA gives us the opportunity to support that thinking across the wider community.”

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, said:

“Partnerships like this are most effective when there is a clear alignment in how both sides see the industry evolving. Seven Media has been consistent in its approach and contribution, and this renewal allows us to build on that foundation in a more focused manner.”

The renewal comes amidst growing regional influence of both the PRCA MENA and Seven Media through meaningful dialogues, events and research.

About PRCA MENA

PRCA MENA is the regional arm of the world’s largest public affairs, public relations and communications association (PRCA). It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

About Seven Media

Seven Media is the most dynamic communications agency in the Middle East – delivering impactful campaigns through PR, digital and social media, creative and video production. They are an open and honest agency that delivers real results – with a laser focus on starting conversations, driving change, and improving the organisations they work with.

For more information visit: https://sevenmedia.ae/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Phone: +971 564531301

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global