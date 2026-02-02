Doha, Qatar: Snap Inc. returns to Web Summit Qatar with an immersive showcase highlighting how augmented reality (AR) continues to evolve as a powerful tool for digital transformation, creativity, and storytelling across the region. The showcase underscores Snap's ongoing commitment to supporting the region's digital ecosystem by demonstrating practical, real-world applications of AR that transform how we experience culture, art, and heritage.

At this year's Summit, visitors will step into an interactive AR experience that reflects the evolution of Snap's technologies, from mobile AR and machine learning to wearable computing and generative AI - showing how these innovations are being applied beyond daily conversations and entertainment to a useful tool that enhances our everyday lives. With more than a decade of AR innovation and a global creator ecosystem, Snap demonstrates how augmented reality has evolved into a practical platform for digital transformation — enabling partners to move from experimentation to real-world deployment across Snapchat, Spectacles, AR mirrors, and owned digital channels.

“We're excited to return to Web Summit this year to showcase how Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence are shaping the digital transformation taking place in the region. As AR and AI move beyond experimentation into real-world use, Snap is helping businesses, creators, developers and partners turn these technologies into meaningful, practical experiences. Our presence at Web Summit Qatar reflects our long-term commitment to the region, and this year’s activation, including experiences powered by Spectacles, demonstrate how AR and Gen AI can enable cultural storytelling, artistic expression, and immersive shared moments of connection. We’re showcasing how Snap brings technology, creativity, and heritage together in ways that feel locally grounded and globally relevant,” said Hussein Freijeh, Vice President of Snapchat in MENA and APAC.

Each day, more than 350 million people engage with augmented reality on Snapchat, with 80% of Snapchatters in the region using AR daily, playing an increasingly central role in how people express themselves, discover content, and connect through shared digital experiences. Supported by a global community of over 400,000 AR creators and developers who have built more than 4 million Lenses using Lens Studio, Snap shows how AR has matured into a scaled platform powering communication, commerce, culture, and live experiences.

Snap’s booth experience is designed as a walk-through journey inspired by culture, art and heritage, guiding guests across three distinct yet connected experiences. Each activation highlights a different use case for AR, while collectively demonstrating how Snap's platform brings together hardware, software, and creativity to enrich how people experience the world around them. Together, the experiences demonstrate how augmented reality is evolving into a practical driver of digital transformation, with Snap’s platform enabling real-world use cases at scale.

National Museum of Qatar Spectacles Experience

The journey begins with a culture-focused experience delivered through Snap's Spectacles, featuring a collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar. Through an AR experience, visitors are invited to engage with cultural storytelling in a shared spatial environment , illustrating how wearable AR can unlock new ways to preserve, explore, and interact with heritage. The experience builds on Snap's previously announced collaboration following the opening of its Qatar office and reflects the company's continued investment in the country's cultural and creative landscape.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

The second experience places art at the forefront through an interactive AR mirror inspired by the Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art. Leveraging Snap's machine learning technology, the experience allows visitors to see themselves transformed through artistic lenses inspired by modern Arab masters. The activation demonstrates how AR can serve as a creative medium, blending technology and artistic expression to deepen engagement with contemporary art and visual culture.

Generative AI Photobooth

Completing the journey is a generative AI photobooth centered on heritage, where visitors can create a personalized digital souvenir featuring one of Qatar's iconic cultural landmarks as a backdrop. The experience showcases how generative AI can be used to create meaningful, personalized moments, while celebrating identity, place, and history through technology.

Snap will also take to the Web Summit Qatar main stage, with Resh Sidhu, Senior Global Director, Innovation, Specs & Lens Studio Marketing, delivering a keynote titled “From Snapchat to Specs: Making Computing More Human.” In the session, Sidhu will trace Snap’s evolution over more than a decade, highlighting how the company’s focus on presence, authenticity, and real human connection has shaped its approach to camera-first computing, augmented reality, and AI.

Through its presence at Web Summit Qatar, Snap continues to drive conversations around the role of AR in the future of communication and creativity, while supporting developers, creators, and institutions as they explore new ways to build immersive, culturally relevant digital experiences across the Middle East.

