The "Smile" initiative, an initiative by the Bahrain Future Society for Youth that provides psychosocial support to children with cancer and their families in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has partnered with Faris Child Development Center to launch a comprehensive program aimed at supporting young cancer patients.

This collaboration was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by both parties, emphasizing the importance of community collaboration in addressing health challenges.

The MoU outlines a series of complimentary training workshops tailored for parents of children with cancer, alongside specialized sessions for the children themselves. These workshops are scheduled according to a structured timeline developed by Faris Center, with the "Smile" initiative providing venues and essential resources to ensure the program's success.

The primary objective of the parental workshops is to equip families with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of their child's illness, fostering a supportive environment throughout the treatment process. Key topics include strategies to shield children from bullying, promoting mental health, and adopting psychological approaches for a positive lifestyle.

For the young patients, the program offers a variety of recreational and educational workshops designed to create a safe and enjoyable atmosphere. These sessions encourage children to express their emotions and fears, bolster self-confidence, and engage in interactive activities that alleviate psychological stress, contributing to their overall well-being.

Mr. Sabah Al Zayani, Chairman of the Future Society for Youth, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating: "This MoU reflects our mutual commitment to supporting children with cancer and their families, providing a nurturing environment throughout their journey toward recovery. It underscores the vital role of community collaboration in tackling health and social challenges. We are confident that this initiative will have a profound positive impact on the lives of these children and their families."

Mrs. Dalal Al-Attawi, Director of Faris Child Development Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting the center's pivotal role in offering psychological and social support to children facing health challenges, and remarked: "These dedicated workshops will significantly contribute to building children's self-confidence, empowering them both psychologically and socially, and enhancing their resilience in confronting challenges. Additionally, by supporting parents and providing them with essential tools to manage their children's condition, we aim to foster a more stable and joyful family environment."