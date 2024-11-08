Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International: We are proud to introduce AVATR’s groundbreaking SEV models to the UAE.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Smart Mobility International, the exclusive distributor for AVATR in the UAE, hosted an exclusive media event on Habtoor Boulevard in Dubai, showcasing the brand’s highly anticipated flagship models, the AVATR 11 Luxury SUV and AVATR 12 Luxury Gran Coupe, with a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and intelligent design.

The event sets the stage for AVATR's official launch in late November in one of Dubai’s most iconic destinations, followed by the opening of AVATR’s first showroom, introducing AVATR's range of class-defining smart electric vehicles (SEV) to the UAE.

AVATR: Your Emotionally Intelligent Companion

Since its founding in 2018, AVATR Technology has been at the forefront of innovative, human-centred mobility solutions. Drawing inspiration from the concept of an ‘avatar,’ AVATR merges cutting-edge technology with a sense of warmth, transforming the driving experience. Committed to reimaging traditional journeys, AVATR introduces a new era of vehicles that seamlessly connect with their users.

A New Track in Smart Electric Vehicles

AVATR leads a new category of SEVs, establishing an international brand dedicated to high-end, future-ready mobility. Headquartered in Chongqing, China, with branches in Shanghai and a global design centre in Munich, Germany, AVATR leverages the strengths of strategic partners:

Chang’an Automobile: Enables advanced R&D, intelligent manufacturing, and rigorous quality and safety standards.

CATL: As a world leader in smart energy technology solutions, CATL supports AVATR with high-performance battery, energy management and rapid-charging systems.

Since its debut product year in 2022, AVATR has set new SEV benchmarks with innovative architecture, high computing power, and ultra-fast charging capabilities, defining the future of intelligent mobility.

Designed in Germany, Engineered for the Future

At the heart of AVATR’s innovation is its global design centre in Munich, Germany, led by celebrated designer Nader Faghihzadeh. AVATR’s design ethos embodies a forward-thinking aesthetic that celebrates the future of technology and luxury. With designers hailing from 25 countries, AVATR offers a sophisticated, global vision of the future of mobility.

AVATR 11: The Futuristic Luxury SUV

The AVATR 11 is the first vehicle built on the CHN Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, merging futuristic design with premium functionality. Showcased in a unique liquid caramel colour that shifts hues with lighting, the AVATR 11 features:

Zero-gravity front seats for a next-level comfort experience.

Dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivering a peak power of 425kW and maximum torque of 650Nm.

High-energy density ternary lithium battery by CATL, offering a range of over 700 km, with rapid charging capabilities adding 200kms of range in 10 minutes.

AVATR 12: The Luxury Gran Coupe

The AVATR 12 Luxury Gran Coupe is designed around the “Future Elegance” concept, showcasing a hatchback without a rear window and a sleek, muscular profile. Key features include:

Cocooned Sensory Cockpit and Intelligent Panoramic Sunroof.

Panoramic HD connected screens that enhance the passenger experience.

A Meridian Excellence Sound System with 25 speakers for a refined audio environment.

Smart Mobility International: Advancing Mobility in the UAE

“We are proud to introduce AVATR’s groundbreaking SEV models to the UAE,” said Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International. “At Smart Mobility International, we are committed to bringing innovative New Energy Vehicle technologies to the region, with a focus on safety, sustainability, and accessible high-tech experiences.”

Commenting on the current market landscape, Louis added, “AVATR is also entering the UAE market at an exciting time. The demand for high-quality electric vehicles is soaring, with options leaning towards either affordable, entry-level EVs or high-end costly models, leaving a gap in the mid-luxury segment. The introduction of AVATR will bridge this gap and offer refined technology, elevating the entire EV landscape in the UAE.”

A Note on Authorised Sales

As the sole authorised dealer for AVATR in the UAE, Smart Mobility International emphasizes the importance of purchasing through authorized channels to ensure the vehicle's specifications are optimised for UAE conditions and to maintain warranty coverage. Smart Mobility International is only responsible for vehicles sourced through their dealership facilities.

To find out more, visit www.avatruae.com.

Contact

Sabrina Li

Created By Black

email us here