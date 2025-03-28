The agreement highlights the shared commitment of the UAE and China to innovation and sustainable mobility.

The UAE becomes the first international market to host the AVATR brand.

Abu Dhabi: Smart Mobility International, a subsidiary of one of the UAE's premier automotive agencies with over 40 years of experience in distributing luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce, BMW, and McLaren, has signed an agreement with AVATR Technology to become the exclusive distributor of AVATR's innovative range of vehicles.

AVATR Technology, a leading manufacturer of luxury New Energy Vehicles, is a joint venture between Chang’an Automobile and CATL, a world-leading smart energy technology company, along with a strategic partnership with Huawei. Together, this partnership empowers AVATR with vehicle R&D, innovative smart energy technology, and an intelligent ecosystem.

Led by Chief Designer Nader Faghihzade, formerly of BMW, the sleek, modern, and aerodynamic vehicles are designed at AVATR Technology’s global design center in Munich.

The agreement was signed on June 20th in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Saif Bin Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamed and His Excellency Mr. Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, along with several distinguished guests from the global automotive industry. Mr. Wu, head of AVATR global business development gave opening remarks, with the agreement signed by Mr. Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International, and Mr. Wang, Vice President of AVATR Technology.

Mr. Wang of AVATR Technology commented: “The UAE is one of the leading consumers of high-end luxury vehicles, and the UAE will soon experience our class-defining range of Smart Electric Vehicles (SEVs). This is our first export market outside of China, and we are delighted to partner with Smart Mobility International to bring AVATR to the UAE.”

Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International, remarked: “AVATR is set to revolutionize the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market with a range of products that define a new class of luxury and performance. We are excited to see the reaction of our UAE customers.”

AVATR: Class-Defining Style, Technology, and Performance

AVATR will be introduced to UAE customers through a major launch campaign during Q4 2024. This campaign aims to leverage the anticipation and excitement for the brand across physical and digital channels, as well as exclusive launch events for VIPs and potential customers.

The first AVATR showroom is set to open in a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The showroom will reflect the innovative spirit of AVATR, offering a premium customer experience with state-of-the-art facilities and personalized services.

The first products to launch will be the flagship AVATR 11 and AVATR 12, with additional Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Extended-Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) models planned for release in 2025.

Smart Mobility International

Smart Mobility International (SMI) is a distributor of New Energy Vehicles with a presence across the UAE. Smart Mobility International taps into over 40 years of luxury automotive experience across sales, service and support, backed by top-notch facilities. With a commitment to exceptional products and unparalleled customer service, Smart Mobility International is dedicated to leading the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility in the UAE and beyond.

AVATR Technology

Founded in 2018, AVATR Technology explores future-oriented humanised mobility technologies, creating the experience of a vehicle as an ‘emotionally intelligent companion’. Supported by industry heavyweights Changan, CATL and Huawei, each AVATR model is crafted on the jointly-built CHN platform featuring an all-new Smart Electric Vehicle (SEV) architecture with strong computing power and high-voltage charging capability.

AVATR Technology is headquartered in Chongqing, China, with an R&D centre in Shanghai and AVATR’s global design centre in Munich, Germany.