Copenhagen, Denmark – SkyTeam has announced the winners of The Aviation Challenge (TAC) 2025, its global initiative designed to accelerate sustainable innovation and knowledge sharing in the aviation industry. At an awards ceremony hosted by SAS in Copenhagen, Denmark, the global airline alliance honored achievements in driving sustainability progress across 18 categories.

The fourth edition of TAC brought together 22 participating airlines, including subsidiaries, affiliates and non-SkyTeam member airlines for the second year. Between 26 September and 26 October 2025, participants completed more than 80 showcase flights—the highest number to date—to test and demonstrate innovative solutions that help enable sustainability progress.

Overall, TAC 2025 showcase flights demonstrated:

A 13.5% average improvement in CO₂ intensity (CO₂/RTK) compared to each participating airline's own standard operations.

A 12% reduction in CO₂ intensity compared to the industry average.

This was achieved through operational enhancements, such as route optimization practices, maintenance advancements, weight reduction initiatives and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) use.

“The Aviation Challenge 2025 centered on the theme of ‘Impact’—driving tangible, measurable results. We are proud of and inspired by the outcomes of this fourth edition, as well as the innovation and commitment shown by participating airlines. Congratulations to our 2025 winners for their efforts to help shape a more responsible future for aviation. Year after year, TAC continues to demonstrate the power of collective action in delivering meaningful progress,” said Patrick Roux, SkyTeam CEO.

"The Aviation Challenge shows how much progress can be unlocked when airlines collaborate on practical solutions that can be applied across the industry. As hosts in Copenhagen, we have seen how bringing leaders and operational teams together accelerates shared learning and tangible improvements across the alliance. This is how aviation advances—through collective effort rather than isolated initiatives," said Mads Brandstrup, SAS Senior Vice President Communication, Public Affairs and Sustainability.

A total of 224 solutions and initiatives were submitted for TAC 2025 awards. All entries were rigorously assessed against a comprehensive set of technical criteria by a panel of aviation and sustainability experts, including the Netherlands Aerospace Centre (NLR) and PA Consulting.

Awards were given across 18 categories, organized into four main groupings: direct impact, organizational transformation, leadership and inspiration. The award winners were selected by a jury of industry leaders from organizations including ACI World, Air Transport Action Group, Cargolux Airlines, EUROCONTROL, Fiskars Group and SimpliFlying.

Key highlights include:

KLM Cityhopper's 100% SAF ticket pilot, which embedded the full SAF surcharge into ticket prices to test customer acceptance and normalize SAF adoption.

TUI introduced 3D printing of non-bear loading aircraft parts to reduce lead times and emissions.

Air France replaced dry ice with reusable gel packs on short/medium‑haul flights from CDG to maintain cold chain without sublimation emissions.

The complete list of The Aviation Challenge 2025 winners and jury members is below.

DIRECT IMPACT AWARDS (By operational area)

Most Impactful Solution – Flight Operations: Air Europa implemented AI-driven climb optimization and dynamic flight planning, achieving measurable fuel and CO₂ savings.

Most Impactful Solution – Ground Operations: Scandinavian Airlines implemented advanced de-/anti-icing fluids and precision measuring tools to reduce glycol use, resulting in impactful and safety-critical improvements.

Most Impactful Solution – Cargo: Saudia’s transition from single-use nets to reusable alternatives reduced waste and lifecycle costs while maintaining operational safety.

Most Impactful Solution – MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul): Delta Air Lines scaled foam-based engine wash technology to replace water washes, improving fuel efficiency and achieving strong adoption across key stations.

Most Impactful Solution – Catering: Kenya Airways eliminated single-use plastic catering items across its entire network, replacing them with sustainable alternatives.

Most Impactful Solution – Inflight Products: Vietnam Airlines replaced single-use foam ice boxes with durable, reusable plastic containers.

ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION AWARDS

Sustainability Training & Development: Air Europa’s comprehensive ESG training program, 'Sustainability Is Everyone’s Responsibility,' blends interactive e-learning with practical workshops.

Transformational Impact through SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel): China Airlines established cross-sector partnerships to enable local SAF production and corporate uptake in Taiwan.

Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain Excellence: Air France redesigned short-haul business meal boxes for methanization, diverting waste from landfill.

Data & Insights Pioneer: Korean Air used real-time passenger data and AI to accurately predict payload, delivering significant fuel savings.

LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Game Changer of the Year*: Kenya Airways’ Miriam Wangombe delivered significant waste reduction and tangible financial results through initiatives including upcycled textiles, elimination of single-use plastics, adoption of wooden and aluminum silverware, 100% canned beverages and farm-to-fork programs.

Team of the Year*: The TUI Tiger Team delivered credible operational and waste outcomes through a strong coalition inside and outside the airline, with clear pathways to scale.

Best Cross-Industry Collaboration*: Virgin Atlantic collaborated with Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR), air navigation service providers (ANSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and airlines on a wake energy retrieval demonstration flight, showcasing transformational potential for fuel savings and CO₂ reduction.

Pioneer of the Year: KLM Cityhopper’s 100% SAF ticket scale-up pilot embedded full SAF surcharges into ticket prices to test customer acceptance, challenging industry norms with a visionary approach.

*Peer voting categories: TAC participating airlines ranked five shortlisted submissions to determine the winners in these categories.

INSPIRATION AWARDS

Best Showcase Flight: KLM organized 28 showcase flights, implementing numerous solutions, increasing crew and passenger engagement, and achieving the lowest CO₂ intensity to date for a TAC showcase flight.

Best Knowledge-Sharing Contribution: Air France convened the French-speaking SAF ecosystem at SAF Connect, a collaborative forum to accelerate SAF development and align industry stakeholders.

Most Compelling Story: JamboJet’s 'Turning Plastic Waste into Purpose' video showcased its collaboration with Plastic Rafiki to upcycle plastics into merchandise.

Best In-Depth Article or Report: Transavia Netherlands’ report, 'Beyond CO₂: Tackling NOx and Noise Emissions,' explored strategies to reduce NOx and noise through fleet and route optimization.

Jury Members:

Dirk Singer, Head of Sustainability at SimpliFlying

Haldane Dodd, Executive Director at Air Transport Action Group

Jennifer Desharnais, Senior Director of Environmental Protection & Sustainability at Airports Council International (ACI) World

Kati Ihamaki, Vice President of Sustainability and Public Affairs at Fiskars Group

Maria Skotte, Chief Sustainability Officer at Copenhagen Airports

Marylin Bastin, Head of Aviation Sustainability at EUROCONTROL

Renee Wooton, Aerospace Engineer, Commercial Pilot, Board Member at Moriarty Foundation and Co-host of The Promoted Podcast

Tertius Beneke, Chief Sustainability Officer at Cargolux Airlines

The full list of TAC 2025 participants includes: Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air Europa Express, Air France, China Airlines, Corendon Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Endeavor Air, Garuda Indonesia, JamboJet, Kenya Airways, KLM, KLM Cityhopper, Korean Air, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Transavia, TUI, Vietnam Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.

About The Aviation Challenge

The Aviation Challenge (TAC) is a global SkyTeam initiative that drives real, measurable progress in sustainable aviation. By uniting the aviation industry, sustainability leaders and global innovators, TAC fosters the development and implementation of solutions that reduce emissions, enhance operational efficiency and advance environmental responsibility. The Challenge is not just about ideas—it is about action, data-driven results and scaling proven solutions across the industry.

Through collaboration, transparency and shared learning, TAC accelerates the aviation sector’s transition toward a more sustainable future. By showcasing and recognizing real-world impact, TAC empowers airlines to lead the way in transforming aviation for generations to come.

About SkyTeam

SkyTeam is the global airline alliance dedicated to transforming the future of travel by powering the smartest and most integrated customer journey. With a focus on innovation and responsibility, SkyTeam and its members work together to connect customers across an extensive global network of 945+ destinations. SkyTeam offers 750+ airport lounges, award-winning SkyPriority airport services and makes travel more rewarding through its members’ loyalty programs. SkyTeam members are Aeroflot (suspended), Aerolíneas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, Kenya Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, SAS, Saudia, TAROM, Vietnam Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and Xiamen Airlines.

Contact: media@skyteam.com