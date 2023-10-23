The new clinic accommodates Dubai’s diverse patient demographics, hailing from numerous countries worldwide, with a multilingual staff to ensure effective communication, cultural sensitivity, and trust.

Dubai: SKIN111 Medical & Aesthetic Clinic, an award-winning premium chain of aesthetic and wellness centres, is spreading its wings into the realm of advanced dental care with the launch of THE CLINIC SKIN111 in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Transforming an existing facility, the new clinic not only features innovative dental care services but also weaves together the worlds of healthcare and aesthetics. This move seamlessly unites advanced dental care and aesthetics within one distinguished location where professionals and entrepreneurs from around the world gather every day to conduct business and socialise.

THE CLINIC is the first in SKIN111’s portfolio to include dental care services and is the first dental care centre in DIFC. It comprises a diverse team of specialists with expertise encompassing a wide spectrum of dental and aesthetic solutions. The new clinic also extends its services to include internal medicine, ensuring truly holistic healthcare for its patients.

With multilingual staff, SKIN111's new clinic aims to add a personal touch to patient care, ensuring effective communication, cultural sensitivity, and trust. The clinic uses this focus on human connection to create an inclusive and positive environment that not only enhances the quality of care but also guarantees greater patient satisfaction.

Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Ms. Supreet Kaur, Chief Operating Officer of SKIN111 Group, said, “We are pleased to unveil our new clinic, representing a significant step in our ongoing mission to deliver a comprehensive healthcare solution to our valued clientele. Dental health constitutes a fundamental facet of overall well-being, and with this introduction, we eagerly present a unified and holistic approach to both dental and aesthetic care within a single facility.”

“The introduction of the latest dental care services at THE CLINIC SKIN111 combines top-tier dental care with the brand’s existing dental services, revolutionising the UAE's aesthetics and wellness landscape. By providing a holistic and comprehensive solution for clients looking to achieve their beauty, dental, and wellness goals with utmost dedication to perfection,” she added.

The centre provides various solutions including Philips Zoom whitening, Invisalign, veneers, crowns and bridges, dental implants, dental and cosmetic fillings, orthodontics, oral surgery, root canal treatment, gum treatment, TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint) therapy, general and family dentistry, and general hygiene.

In addition to the remarkable dental services, the clinic is set to implement SKIN111's specialities in IV vitamin detox drip therapy and aesthetics treatments within the same location. These include procedures such as HIFU, laser hair removal, hydra facial, and injectables such as botox, fillers, skin boosters, and threads. This comprehensive approach underscores their commitment to delivering complete healthcare solutions for beauty, dental, and wellness goals, ensuring clients receive the finest care from the inside out.

With the introduction of the comprehensive range of services at the clinic, SKIN111 is adding a new dimension to its exciting portfolio of exceptional wellness and aesthetic solutions. It has introduced an array of advanced technologies and dental packages. Notable offerings include Philips Zoom whitening for AED 990, dental scaling and polishing for AED 250, as well as special packages like receiving Zoom Whitening for free with the purchase of 1ml lip filler or Ultimate IV drip for AED 1950. A comprehensive full-body healthcare assessment is also available for only AED 290, which includes OligoScan vitamin analysis, InBody, and a dental check-up, a remarkable value worth AED 1800.

SKIN111 Medical & Aesthetic Clinic is a pioneer healthcare provider in DIFC and leading provider of IV vitamin drips in Dubai, with this new facility boasting the prestigious title of an Invisalign Diamond Apex Provider. The introduction of this new clinic reinforces the brand’s mission to redefine wellness and aesthetics in the UAE, ensuring clients receive exceptional care for their beauty, dental, and wellness needs, all within one trusted location.

Founded in 2009, SKIN111 sets itself apart as a premium health, wellness, and aesthetics clinic in the UAE. The clinic puts people first with its numerous invasive and non-invasive cutting-edge treatments that work hand-in-hand with traditional medicine. Specializing in bespoke personalized beauty, anti-ageing, and aesthetic dermatology, SKIN111 also offers innovative preventive medicine solutions, enabling early diagnosis of potential genetic-driven chronic conditions for their patients.

-Ends-

About SKIN111

SKIN111 Healthcall is proud to be voted as one of the best 6 Aesthetics clinics in the GCC and the number 1 provider of IV vitamin detox therapy drips (2022 & 2023). Our clinic is the pioneer of onsite IV vitamin detox drips plus many wellbeing treatments throughout Dubai (Est 2009). We specialize in bespoke Aesthetics and Medical services in Well-being, Dermatology, Weight loss solutions and General medicine to make you feel and look your best from the inside out.

Our Internationally qualified and highly experienced team of specialized Well-being Doctors, Dermatologists, Nurses, and GPs provide first class services in amazing surroundings, all at affordable prices. Our customised treatments are tailored to suit each individuals’ requirements through both invasive and noninvasive treatments using the latest state of art technology and innovations. We provide comprehensive Aesthetic, Anti-aging and medical services including diagnosis, treatment, and therapy, for men and women, always providing our clients with only the best service and value.

For media queries, please contact: