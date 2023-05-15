RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Siwar Foods has signed an exclusive private label and distributor agreement with French company Sarl So Mochi to market and distribute a world class range of Mochi ice creams into the Middle East, starting with the launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The mochi's are comprised of dough that is wrapped around a center of scrumptious, premium ice cream with sweet rice flour that is pounded into a soft and chewy texture, representing a prefect fusion of French finesse and Japanese tradition.

Commenting on the partnership, CEO & Founder Loaye Al-Nahedh said:

'Our agile business model has once again allowed us to tap into the latest consumer trends. We are delighted to be filling a gap in the retail market, with best-in-class products and this partnership further highlights our commitment of bringing the world's leading Ready to Eat (RTE) solutions to the Saudi market and beyond'.

The mochi market has witnessed strong growth driven by changing eating habits.

The global mochi market was valued at USD350 million in 2021, projected to reach USD425 million by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030 (Verified Market Research Company 2023).

Yusuf Jehangir, Chief Commercial Officer added: 'With 60% of the Saudi population under the age of 30, global trends are clearly impacting the culinary preferences of young Saudis, with the Gen Z segment being influenced by social media platforms such as Tik Tok'. We are excited that a young Saudi company is at the forefront of the ever-changing culinary landscape and mochi's are a prime example of this'.

In a short period of time, Siwar has worked with leading manufacturers around the world to introduce a growing range of 'time saving' products into the Saudi retail market, including; meals, pizzas, desserts, pancakes and waffles. The 'Mochi range adds to the list of convenience based RTE categories that Siwar is increasingly penetrating.

Media Contact: Yusuf.jehangir@siwar.com