• SirajPower reaffirms its commitment to empowering the youth and fostering sustainability awareness

• This project will displace approximately 1.924 metric tons of carbon dioxide (Co2) emissions per annum

UAE, Dubai: SirajPower, the UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, announced the successful completion of the construction of the rooftop solar panels at Kings’ School Al Barsha, an outstanding school offering British curriculum to both Primary and Secondary students. In line with Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy and the nation’s sustainability goals to increase Dubai’s energy mix to 75% clean and renewable by 2050, the solar project is expected to eliminate approximately 1.924 metric tons of carbon dioxide (Co2) annually, or the equivalent of charging 234,066,133 smartphones.



In the UAE, education has been highlighted as one of the Government's key priorities as it strives to develop its human capital and create a diversified knowledge-based economy. As part of SirajPower's commitment to the nation's initiatives, the partnership with Kings' School Al Barsha aims to empower youth and raise sustainability awareness in the UAE. A record-breaking 4,921 solar panels with a capacity of 1.9MWp were installed at the school in an astounding four months, well ahead of schedule. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, SirajPower's fully financed solar solutions allow educational institutions, such as Kings' School Al Barsha, to contribute to fight climate change.



Laurent Longuet, CEO at SirajPower, said, “Celebrating another major milestone in our goal to reduce the UAE’s carbon emissions, we are pleased to announce the completion of the installation of the rooftop solar panels at Kings' School Al Barsha. In addition to allowing SirajPower to continue to expand its portfolio, this initiative reaffirms our commitment to empowering youth and promoting environmental awareness among the UAE's future generation. In keeping with the UAE's vision, this project has demonstrated the importance of integrating sustainable energy into education for future generations, providing students, parents, teachers, and the surrounding community with limitless opportunities to learn about sustainability. This solar rooftop project will provide a clean source of power for the school's community. King's School Al Barsha is one of many educational projects we manage, and we continue to see an increase in interest from UAE schools looking to transition to solar power.”



“With the newly installed solar panels, the students of Kings’ School will not just be taught about solar systems in class, but will also have access to a real-life demonstration and application of sustainable methods on school grounds. The on-site functional solar panel display and experience can help them further their understanding of solar energy and serves as an in-house renewable living laboratory for students,” continued Longuet.



During the 20-year agreement, SirajPower will manage the ongoing performance, maintenance, and cleaning of the solar energy system, allowing Kings’ School Al Barsha to be worry-free, benefit from green credentials, and deliver a real-life educational experience to its students. By generating its own clean and renewable energy, the school will maintain greater energy independence and combat climate change.



“Being green is more than just a marketing gimmick; it's a way of life that encourages our students to consider how they may enhance their communities. Being green at Kings’ School Al Barsha means that we make intentional and innovative efforts to reduce our environmental imprint and use resources as efficiently as possible to inspire future generations. This is why we are delighted to be collaborating with SirajPower to use solar energy to power our facilities.” added Akshay Khanna, Director of Kings’ Corporate.



With other projects in the pipeline to enable the UAE's vision of becoming carbon-negative by 2050 and as part of this expansion strategy, SirajPower plans to install, commission, maintain, and operate many other Kings' School facilities in Dubai. To date, SirajPower holds the largest distributed solar energy portfolio of 100MWp and is rapidly expanding its operations and applications to become the regional Green Champion.