Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia — Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) has signed an agreement – a first-of-its-kind in the petrochemical industry in the Middle East – with SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to explore areas of cooperation. In terms of the agreement, SAP will provide cloud services and software solutions as part of Sipchem’s digital transformation plans, in order to raise the level of efficiency and achieve the greatest benefit for its customers and employees.

Over the coming years, Sipchem will work with SAP to transfer data from Sipchem's internal data centers to the cloud platform (Sipchem Cloud) and organize data there, which will contribute to providing a secure infrastructure for better data protection. To support this process, Sipchem will adopt RISE with SAP, which is a holistic and flexible offering that goes beyond a technical migration to the cloud. Instead, the solution enables adaptable and sustainable transformation of a company while realizing a faster time-to-market for new capabilities and applications.

The agreement will enable Sipchem to use integrated cloud digital solutions specifically designed for all areas of the business sector, including resource planning, sales, procurement, supply chain management, finance, human resources, and other fields.

The agreement was signed by Omar Bahobail, Shared Services VP, Sipchem and Ahmed Al-Faifi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East North, SAP.

Bahobail said, “The solutions provided by SAP are perfectly aligned with our focused vision on business sustainability and operational excellence. We are targeting significant expansion over the next 10 years. Another benefit of this integrated system is that it will greatly help us in achieving rapid and secured growth to contribute to providing comprehensive solutions that suit all the needs of our customers, whether inside the Kingdom or further afield.”

“One of the advantages of the new system is that it will accelerate our business, which is necessary for expansion, especially amid the rapid pace of change the world is currently experiencing. With the SAP solutions in place backed by our vision, we will have the flexibility necessary to react to changes quickly and leverage opportunities as they arise,” Bahobail added.

SAP’s Al-Faifi said, “We are delighted to have extended and deepened our existing relationship with Sipchem. We have extensive experience and deep expertise in the petrochemical industry globally, but this is a first-of-its kind partnership for SAP in this industry in terms of scope. With our data center based in the Kingdom and our significant cloud capacity, we will be able to provide Sipchem with integrated services to accelerate its journey to employ advanced technologies and best practices within integrated, agile processes.”

