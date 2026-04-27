Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Silverfort, the identity security company, and SentinelOne®, the AI Security leader, today announced a strategic partnership to secure human, AI agent and other non-human identities (NHIs). This collaboration brings together best-in-class runtime security across identities, endpoints, cloud workloads and AI applications to protect against increasingly sophisticated identity attacks. As a result, organizations can confidently benefit from agentic innovation while ensuring they have autonomous defense in place to detect and respond to both human and agentic threats at machine speed.

As enterprises accelerate the adoption of AI-driven systems and agentic platforms, new forms of identity risk are also emerging. Modern enterprise environments are now populated by a diverse array of "workers," including service accounts, APIs, workload identities, and increasingly autonomous AI agents. These agents are executing actions for humans and systems at machine speed and scale. In the past few weeks, high profile attacks have provided a preview into what lies ahead for modern defenders and the speed at which they will need to respond to agentic and identity-based threats in today’s automated enterprises.

On March 31, 2026, a North Korean state actor executed a sophisticated supply chain attack by hijacking the npm credentials of the primary Axios maintainer. In this attack, the first infection was observed 89 seconds after publication, a pace no manual workflow could possibly defend.

A week prior, SentinelOne caught and blocked a trojaned version of LiteLLM that had been updated by an autonomous coding assistant – identifying and preemptively killing a malicious process chain originating from Anthropic's Claude Code running with unrestricted permissions. The malicious action was done without any human in the loop. Just a normal, automated workflow. In this case, SentinelOne’s behavioral AI caught the trojaned package mid-execution, preemptively killing it in under 44 seconds.

While these are examples of third-party software supply chain attacks, they each illustrate just how fast such trusted authentication tactics could be executed in modern, automated IT environments, and the speed at which security teams will need to respond.

Through this partnership, Silverfort and SentinelOne are directly addressing this challenge by securing identity at runtime, resulting in faster containment, reduced lateral movement & privilege escalation. Silverfort’s expertise in discovering and securing AI Agents, non-human identities, combined with SentinelOne’s leadership in AI-powered detection and its expansion into AI security, establishes a foundation for securing environments where humans, machines, and AI agents operate simultaneously and autonomously. The impact for customers is immediate and material. Identity risk becomes a first-class signal in AI-driven threat detection and automated SOC workflows and illegitimate authentication requests are stopped at runtime while compromised credentials can be isolated and quarantined.

The partnership moves beyond simple integrations toward deep technical collaboration and joint research, embedding identity enforcement directly into autonomous security operations. By tightly aligning Silverfort’s runtime Identity Security with SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity security, the companies are establishing a unified, real-time control plane to connect identity and endpoint intelligence into a single decision fabric, enabling real-time enforcement actions across both endpoint and identity domains.

Security architectures built around isolated tools are failing to keep up with modern threats,” said Ron Rasin, Chief Strategy Officer, Silverfort. “By unifying runtime identity enforcement with autonomous AI Security, we are helping organizations stop identity-driven attacks before damage occurs, and preparing them to secure the next generation of AI-powered environments. Together, this joint solution enables organizations to secure their entire environment from a single platform, consistently across both cloud and on-premises environments.”

Key aspects of the joint solution and partnership include:

Runtime Identity Security: Silverfort discovers and protects all identity types with runtime access controls including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Just-in-time (JIT) access, virtual fencing of machine identities, and adaptive policies. IT extends robust identity security controls to sensitive resources and assets, including legacy systems, proprietary applications, and critical IT infrastructure that were previously unprotected.

Silverfort discovers and protects all identity types with runtime access controls including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Just-in-time (JIT) access, virtual fencing of machine identities, and adaptive policies. IT extends robust identity security controls to sensitive resources and assets, including legacy systems, proprietary applications, and critical IT infrastructure that were previously unprotected. AI-Powered Threat Detection and Response: SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform provides best-in-class, AI-driven detection and response capabilities across endpoints, cloud workloads, and user identities. The joint solution enables correlation of endpoint and identity signals during real-time execution. This allows for seamless data exchange to enrich threat context and accelerate remediation actions.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform provides best-in-class, AI-driven detection and response capabilities across endpoints, cloud workloads, and user identities. The joint solution enables correlation of endpoint and identity signals during real-time execution. This allows for seamless data exchange to enrich threat context and accelerate remediation actions. Autonomous Security Posture: The integrated solution enables organizations to autonomously block identity-based threats at runtime, preventing attackers from using legitimate credentials to move laterally within the network. This significantly reduces the window of exposure and the impact of a potential breach. Incident responders can surgically remove the threat actors without taking down the entire business.

The integrated solution enables organizations to autonomously block identity-based threats at runtime, preventing attackers from using legitimate credentials to move laterally within the network. This significantly reduces the window of exposure and the impact of a potential breach. Incident responders can surgically remove the threat actors without taking down the entire business. Simplified Deployment and Management: Joint customers benefit from a simplified security architecture that centralizes identity security enforcement, enhancing operational efficiency and providing a cohesive security posture across the entire IT ecosystem.

“In cybersecurity, the strongest defense is a unified one,” said Melissa K. Smith, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives, SentinelOne. “By joining forces with Silverfort, we’re moving beyond traditional boundaries to create a security ecosystem that is truly autonomous. We want to take the guesswork out of identity protection. Together, we’re delivering a level of visibility and real-time enforcement that neither identity nor endpoint tools could achieve alone, ensuring our customers remain resilient in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is the leader in AI security, setting the standard for using AI and automation to give defenders a decisive operating advantage. Built for those who secure our world, its platform delivers unified coverage across endpoints, identity, cloud, and AI. Powered by Autonomous Security Intelligence, SentinelOne stops attacks at machine speed, reducing risk and delivering clarity and control to stay one step ahead. Headquartered in Mountain View, California with teams worldwide, SentinelOne protects nearly one-fifth of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of Global 2000 enterprises. From Main Street to Wall Street, the world’s most critical organizations trust SentinelOne with their security.