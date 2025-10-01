Abu Dhabi: Silal, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology company, and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds (LVS), the vegetable seed division of Limagrain, an international seed group and agricultural cooperative, have partnered to establish the Center of Excellence for Abiotic Resilience and Crop Genomics (ARC-GEN) at the Silal Innovation Oasis in Al Ain.

The partnership was signed by His Excellency Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Silal, and Sébastien Chauffaut, Group Chief Executive Officer of Limagrain. The agreement was followed by a ceremony for the planned facility, which will focus on enhancing crops’ ability to withstand extreme conditions such as heat, drought, and salinity. It will also harness advances in crop genomics, the study of plant DNA, to develop new vegetable varieties that are more productive and sustainable, strengthening agriculture in the UAE and beyond.

ARC-GEN aims to advance its mission through two complementary research streams. The Plant Physiology Research Unit will study how plants respond to environmental stress and test different seed types to identify the most adaptable. The Gene Editing Research Unit will apply advanced scientific techniques to refine plant genes and create stronger varieties with improved traits.

His Excellency Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Silal, said: “Through our partnership with Limagrain Vegetable Seeds, we reaffirm our commitment to harnessing science and innovation to turn agricultural challenges in the UAE and other regions into opportunities for growth and resilience. The groundbreaking of ARC-GEN marks the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s agricultural research, strengthening our capacity to safeguard food production, empower farmers, and position the UAE as a global hub for innovation in arid and saline environments.”

Sébastien Vidal, Chairman of Limagrain, said: “This partnership underscores the strength of the ties between France and the UAE, and highlights the strong collaboration between our respective economies towards the progress of agriculture. The UAE’s infrastructures knowledge, combined with Limagrain’s expertise in seeds, creates a fertile environment for innovative and sustainable farming solutions. It reflects a joint desire to bring proper answers to the environmental changes for the future of agriculture and food sovereignty, hand in hand, with respect for people, cultures, and shared values.

Sébastien Chauffaut, Chief Executive Officer of Limagrain, said: “Limagrain wishes to emphasise the spirit in which this partnership has been built. Beyond the contractual long-term commitments on both side, what matters the most is the mutual trust, open dialogue, and shared vision that unite both Limagrain and Silal. Limagrain expresses its deepest gratitude for the warm and generous welcome received in Abu Dhabi, which illustrates the strong bonds already existing between the two partners. This partnership is not only a business venture, but also a human adventure that relies on the dedication and expertise of extraordinary teams towards the progress of agriculture.”

The partnership supports the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 by driving innovation and building partnerships that expand local agricultural production, improve crop performance, and ensure sustainable food systems. By advancing science-led solutions in collaboration with international leaders, the UAE is enhancing its ability to meet future food needs while contributing to global efforts to address food security challenges in arid regions worldwide.

