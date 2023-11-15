Abu Dhabi, UAE – Today, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) company, announced a partnership with Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center (AMMROC) as an authorized maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) center for Lockheed Martin Black Hawk ® helicopters in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“AMMROC has a unique set of capabilities and this agreement ensures confidence in keeping the Black Hawk fleet in the sky,” said Jeff White, Sikorsky vice president of Strategy and Business Development. “Having all this operational translates into improved Black Hawk sustainment operations in the UAE by reducing turnaround times and costs, and boosting repair capabilities.”

“We are delighted to be providing our world-class MRO services to Lockheed Martin as a Sikorsky Authorized center, further enhancing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for aerospace excellence,” added Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, CEO of AMMROC. “Working to international standards and best practices, our advanced in-country facilities will provide lower repair costs while maximizing airframe availability.

“Lockheed Martin is proud to continue growing our partnership with AMMROC to further diversify the UAE’s industrial defense capabilities,” stated Gen. John “Mick” Nicholson (U.S. Army, Ret.), chief executive for Lockheed Martin Middle East. “Quicker repair turnarounds will help improve mission readiness and ensure our partners can perform their duties while responding to evolving 21st century threats.”

Signed during the Dubai Airshow 2023, the agreement will designate AMMROC as a Sikorsky authorized center for the repair and overhaul of 49 line replaceable units on the Black Hawk helicopter. As the first international authorized MRO center for Black Hawk, AMMROC will utilize Sikorsky original equipment manufacturer data, material, and tooling to perform maintenance on critical dynamic components such as transmission and rotor blades.

About AMMROC (Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul Center)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, AMMROC operates an international center of excellence in military aircraft MRO that successfully meets the dynamic needs of military operations.

AMMROC is currently one of the world’s only third-party MRO service provider capable of managing a fleet-wide Performance Based Logistics programme. They are also the region’s only authorised Lockheed Martin C-130 Service Center, dynamic blade testing facility and depot MRO hub for comprehensive Black Hawk components; AMMROC offers one of the region’s largest military and civil MRO hangar capacities including a dedicated state-of-the-art strip/paint shop.

For more information, visit: www.ammroc.ae.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Media Contact:

Johan Janssen, Johan.g.janssen@global.lmco.com

Seven Media: gal-ammroc@sevenmedia.ae