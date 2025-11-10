Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In a landmark step toward shaping the future of healthcare in the Kingdom and beyond, Siemens Healthineers, in partnership with the Ministry of Health (MoH), announced the launch of the SHIFT Innovation Center Riyadh – a first-of-its-kind hub designed to accelerate healthcare transformation through innovation, collaboration, and capacity building.

The SHIFT Innovation Center Riyadh is part of the global SHIFT ecosystem by Siemens Healthineers, joining established centers in Erlangen, Bangalore, Shanghai, Istanbul, and Madrid. The new center positions Saudi Arabia as a regional leader in healthcare innovation, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance healthcare quality, access, and sustainability through advanced technology and knowledge exchange.

“With the launch of the SHIFT Innovation Center in Riyadh, we are creating an ecosystem where innovation meets collaboration,” said Björn Bodenstein, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers, Saudi Arabia. “Together with the Ministry of Health, we aim to empower healthcare professionals, nurture local talent, and accelerate solutions that address both current and future challenges.”

A Hub for Co-Creation and Capacity Building

The Riyadh center will serve as a platform for co-creation, connecting government institutions, universities, hospitals, and startups to develop scalable, tech-enabled healthcare solutions. Through joint projects and open collaboration, the center will tackle real-world healthcare challenges, from improving patient outcomes to enhancing operational efficiency.

The SHIFT Innovation Center Riyadh is built on three core pillars:

Innovation Infrastructure – Providing access to advanced technologies, federated learning models, and expert advisory services to drive data-driven healthcare transformation. Technology Accelerator – Identifying, validating, and scaling promising healthcare startups and solutions with the potential for regional and global impact. Capacity Building Programs – Empowering a highly skilled workforce through hackathons, bootcamps, workshops, and training programs focused on digital innovation and clinical excellence.

Through these pillars, the center aims to foster partnerships, accelerate local innovation, and equip Saudi healthcare professionals with the tools and skills needed for the next generation of care delivery.

Driving Vision 2030 Through Innovation

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the SHIFT Innovation Center Riyadh reinforces the Kingdom’s commitment to transforming its healthcare landscape through technology, innovation, and human capital development. It will serve as a catalyst for digital transformation, knowledge sharing, and sustainable growth within the regional healthcare ecosystem.

“Open innovation is about connecting the dots and creating a thriving ecosystem locally and globally. Adding the SHIFT Innovation Center Ryiadh to the existing network of innovation centers is an important milestone to further democratize innovation”, said Amira Romani, SVP Global Innovation & Technology at Siemens Healthineers. “Siemens Healthineers and the Ministry of Health are laying through this center the foundation for a healthier, more connected future for all.”

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 74,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.4 billion. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.

For more information, please contact:

Suzana Saoud

Associate Account Director

Gambit Communications

+97156 7155 470

Suzana@gambit.ae