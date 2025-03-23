Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP) to establish the country’s first Advanced Imaging Equipment Renovation and Enhancement Center in the Egypt. This milestone reaffirms Siemens Healthineers' commitment as a strategic partner to the Ministry, driving innovation in the healthcare sector, and making high-quality, sustainable healthcare accessible to everyone, everywhere.

The Advanced Imaging Equipment Renovation and Enhancement Center will serve as a cornerstone in modernizing Egypt’s healthcare infrastructure by delivering cutting-edge medical technology through high-quality, reconditioned imaging equipment at affordable costs. Adhering to globally recognized quality standards, the Center will ensure safety, reliability, and sustainability by implementing a circular economy approach—extending the lifespan of medical imaging technology and improving access to advanced diagnostic solutions. Beyond enhancing healthcare accessibility, The Center will play a key role in strengthening Egypt’s position as a hub for revitalized medical equipment by enhancing local expertise and supporting the healthcare sector through advanced solutions. While initially focused on serving Egypt’s healthcare sector, the Center aims to expand its impact by addressing regional demand in the future, further supporting economic growth and sustainable healthcare innovation.

Amro Kandil, managing director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, added: “At Siemens Healthineers, we are committed to redefining medical equipment renewal and accessibility. This center reflects our dedication to strengthening Egypt’s healthcare infrastructure through sustainable solutions. By adopting a circular economy approach, we extend the lifespan of imaging technology, enhance affordability, and optimize resources, creating a future-ready healthcare system for Egypt and beyond.”

Diaa El-Shinnawi, Head of Sales for the Public Sector and Government Affairs, stated: “We are committed to work with Egyptian ministries and government entities to bring the latest healthcare advancements. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health and population supports the government’s efforts to engage the private sector in the development process” He added, “The new center will meet the rising demand for high-quality, reconditioned medical equipment while upholding global quality standards and adopting sustainable practices to support Egypt’s economic growth.”

As demand for high-quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions continues to grow, the Center will serve as a cornerstone for economic growth, knowledge transfer, and healthcare resilience, reinforcing Egypt’s vision for a sustainable, innovation-driven healthcare sector. Siemens Healthineers’ strategic partnership with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population underscores its commitment to advancing national healthcare priorities, harnessing cutting-edge technology and transformative collaborations to elevate patient care, empower healthcare professionals, and drive long-term industry evolution.

