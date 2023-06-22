Siemens will support Petrojet with its latest digital industries products, automation solutions, and technical training

Siemens and Petrojet, one the biggest construction groups in Middle East and Africa, signed an agreement to promote cooperation in technologies for the industrial sector in the Middle East

The cooperation will boost both respective companies’ efforts to utilize their complementary capabilities to identify opportunities to support the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources’ digitalization strategy and drive Egypt’s Vision 2030, as well as key Clients across the Middle East.

Siemens will support Petrojet with its latest technology, including the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, which is an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale. The companies will have a special focus on water, oil and gas, tunnels, and infrastructure projects across the region. Technologies will include automation solutions, industrial communications, instrumentation, analytical products, motion control, industrial IoT platforms, cloud computing, predictive maintenance, and asset management systems. Siemens will also offer Petrojet several technical trainings on automation, instrumentation, control products and solutions.

“Siemens is proud to be a key partner to the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources in support of its vision to enhance the capabilities of the industrial sector and smart infrastructure projects,” said Eng. Mohammed Khalifa, CEO of Siemens Digital Industries in the Middle East. “Our collaboration with Petrojet will further promote the competitiveness of these vital sectors through our latest Industry 4.0 digital solutions and product technologies to contribute to Egypt’s economic development plans. With this cooperation, both companies will join their forces to support the development of the industrial markets in Egypt, across the region, and also at a global level.”

Eng. Waleed Lotfy, Chairman, and Managing Director of Petrojet said: “We are pleased to expand our cooperation with Siemens based on our longstanding successful business relationship. With this agreement, both companies will endeavor to advance the capabilities of the Egyptian industrial sector and other markets across the Middle East, capitalizing on Siemens’ broad digital and technological expertise and proven industrial competencies, and PETROJET proven experience in delivering large scale and complex projects to upper end clients across the middle east.

