Sharjah: The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) showcased its key projects, including Ajwan Khorfakkan, Maryam Island, and Sharjah Sustainable City, at the 7th edition of the Sharjah Investment Forum held on 18-19 September, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the forum, a key highlight was the exhibit featuring Shurooq’s residential project Ajwan, located in the picturesque city of Khorfakkan. With its strategic location, breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman, and majestic mountains, the project seamlessly blends natural beauty with elegant living spaces.

During the two-day forum, Shurooq’s exhibit garnered significant interest from investors seeking projects with strong ROI potential and desirable locations for holiday homes or weekend retreats. Ajwan aims to create a thriving community, offering a blend of hospitality, retail, residential, and entertainment options, all designed to cater to families and those in search of memorable experiences.

H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, said: “We are delighted to see growing interest in our projects such as Ajwan at the Sharjah Investment Forum 2024. As one of our flagship projects, Ajwan stands out due to its thoughtful design and prime location, making it one of our most appealing beachfront developments. Beyond being a significant investment opportunity, what I value most about this project is its serene environment, which is thoughtfully designed to promote peace, positivity, and well-being for its residents. Diverse projects such as Ajwan, Sharjah Sustainable City, and Maryam Island—each designed to elevate the standards of sustainable and luxury living in Sharjah—show how Shurooq supports Sharjah’s strategic vision. The forum provided a valuable opportunity for Shurooq to showcase our commitment to developing impactful, sustainable projects that enhance quality of life while also creating attractive investment opportunities for investors from different parts of the world.”

Over the past months, Ajwan has garnered significant investor attention primarily due to its key features, including competitive prices, high-quality living, a strategic location, and attractions for all ages. Its residential buildings, Al Joon and Saahil, with captivating views, have become so popular that only a few units are left for sale. The project also features a first-of-its-kind waterpark in the eastern region of the UAE and is just a 5-minute drive from Khorfakkan’s main attractions such as the waterfall and amphitheater.

Ajwan’s first phase consists of 79 units, with two-bedroom apartments ranging from 127 to 231 m² and prices starting from AED 1,899,000. The three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 168 to 289 m², are offered at a starting price of AED 2,099,000. The three-bedroom duplex apartments measure 235 to 275 m² and start from AED 3,799,000. Four-bedroom apartments extend over 225 to 369 m², with prices beginning at AED 2,799,000. The four-bedroom duplex apartments cover 272 to 312 m² and are available from AED 4,199,000. The project is slated to be completed in the last quarter of 2026.

During the forum, Shurooq also showcased its Maryam Island project—a mixed-use development featuring 20 residential buildings comprising over 3,500 homes. Spread over a massive 3.3 million sq. ft. area, the waterfront destination will offer unrivaled vistas of Al Mamzar Beach and Al Khan Lagoon. The project is due for completion in 2026.

In addition, visitors to Shurooq’s exhibit learned about Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Shurooq in partnership with Diamond Developers. This development has become one of the most sought-after residential communities, nearly sold out with only a few villas remaining. It recently surpassed AED 2.5 billion in sales across all four phases, with the final phase scheduled for completion in 2025.

Organized by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), under the theme ‘A Futuristic Vision for Smart Economies,’ this year’s forum featured over 80 renowned global experts and included workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches. The forum discussed the role of investments and capital in directing AI systems to support global growth and enhance efficiency, flexibility, and inclusiveness across various sectors, including real estate.

About the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq)

Guided by the traditions of the Emirate of Sharjah and driven by futuristic innovation, Shurooq boasts a rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of developments in six key market sectors including hospitality, real estate, leisure, arts & culture, and others, across Sharjah's western, central and eastern regions.

Shurooq's portfolio of projects reflects its mission to enhance long-term investment prospects offered by Sharjah to businesses, SMEs and startups across a wide range of sectors. Furthering this goal, the authority has been driving Sharjah's Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) through joint ventures with key local and global brands.

Through each of its focus sectors, Shurooq takes the responsibility of driving investments and creating new partnerships that effectively boost Sharjah's economy and FDI growth, working closely in partnership with numerous local and federal entities contributing Sharjah and UAE's economic standing and development.

About Ajwan

Ajwan sets a new standard for luxury living, redefining modern life in the picturesque city of Khorfakkan on Sharjah's East Coast. Spanning an impressive 65,269 sqm, this visionary residential project by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) enhances Khorfakkan's allure with six buildings housing 185 apartments, a five-star hotel, two adult swimming pools, a kids pool, a scenic waterfront, and a variety of amenities, dining, and retail spaces. Ajwan also boasts a spectacular 15,000 sqm water park featuring an artificial wave pool, thrilling slides, and winding water passages, adding to the coastal charm of Khorfakkan.

Ajwan derives its name from the plural form of the Arabic word "Jawn"," which describes a small bay and draws a metaphorical relationship to the distinctive location of the project, situated by the shore and surrounded by a port, a beach, and a mountainous landscape. The development is strategically located near Khorfakkan Beach and a mere 5-minute drive from the town's iconic amphitheater and waterfall. It is also conveniently situated just minutes away from the renowned Al Rabi hiking trail - a perfect destination for those seeking rejuvenation amidst nature's beauty.

Ajwan offers an exceptional investment opportunity with competitive prices for beachfront residences, providing breathtaking views of the Gulf of Oman and majestic mountains. It seamlessly blends natural beauty with elegant living spaces.

For more information, call 800 AJWAN (25926) or visit www.ajwan.ae.

Media Contact

Gambit Communications

Showkat Rather

Senior Account Manager – Sustainability and ESG

showkat@gambit.ae