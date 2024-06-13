Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is organising a vibrant array of events and activities across Sharjah to celebrate Eid Al-Adha. These festivities are designed to bring families and communities together, featuring cultural performances, engaging activities, and unique experiences that promise to create lasting memories.

Residents and visitors are invited to join the festive celebrations at several iconic destinations, including Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Qasba, Al Heera Beach, Khorfakkan Beach, and Al Noor Island. Each location will host a variety of performances and activities that reflect the joyous spirit of Eid Al-Adha.

In addition to these public events, Shurooq’s hospitality projects, such as The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah and its historic boutique extension, The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim, will offer exclusive opportunities for guests to enhance their holiday experience with luxurious accommodations and special events.

Al Majaz Waterfront

Al Majaz Waterfront will be the epicentre of festivities, and from June 16th to 22nd, visitors can enjoy a series of captivating performances and immersive activities. Each day will feature unique shows such as the Mariachi Band, African Drumming Parade, Bubble Show, and more. The lively parades and engaging performances promise to provide a joyous and memorable experience for all attendees.

Al Qasba

In collaboration with H2 Productions, Al Qasba is excited to present the popular show “Jungle Book," from 20 – 22 June. This will be followed by a series of shows throughout the year such as "Back to School", "Alice In Wonderland," "Magic Phil’s Toyland Express," and "Cinderella". Families and visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting performances and activities while enjoying the joyous Al Qasba atmosphere. The destination will present these performances at Masrah Al Qasba to ensure a magical experience for all visitors. You can book your favourite show by visiting Al Qasba Instagram account @alqasba or through the link:

Al Heera Beach

Al Heera Beach is set to host a celebration, blending traditional and modern elements to create an unforgettable experience. From June 16th to 22nd, the beach will come alive with daily performances, including a captivating Puppet Show, an energetic African Drumming Parade, mesmerising Duo Performances, a vibrant Carnival Roaming Parade, and a breathtaking Levitation Statue. Visitors can also indulge in face painting and other interactive activities to further enhance the festive ambiance.

Khorfakkan Beach

Khorfakkan Beach will be brimming with excitement from June 16th to 22nd where visitors can enjoy a variety of engaging activities such as Roaming Parades with Blue Sapphire and Acrobats, Mariachi Band Performances, Stilts Jumpers, and a Fiesta Roaming Parade. Additionally, kids can participate in workshops in the Sadaf Kids Area, ensuring fun and edutainment for all ages.

Al Noor Island

Al Noor Island will offer a unique and engaging program for kids, blending artistic expression and the natural world, with activities including free face painting, crafting personalised Eid cards and butterfly crafts, and an "Art in Nature" programme that provides a guided nature walk and painting experience. These immersive activities are carefully curated to ignite the imagination and bring joy to young visitors during 4-days of Eid. For booking and more details, please contact 065067000 or 0569929983.

Hospitality – The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah and The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, renowned for its luxurious experiences, will be offering exclusive packages crafted for Eid Al-Adha. Guests can indulge in special events like the Grill on the Pit BBQ experience, The Feast offering international delights, and wellness spa packages for relaxation. The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid bin Ibrahim provides opulent privacy with exclusive features such as Jacuzzis, private suites, and serene private pools, ensuring an unparalleled experience of luxury.

