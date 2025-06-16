Dubai, UAE – The Society for Human Resource Management Middle East & North Africa (SHRM MENA) is set to host its flagship event, the SHRM MENA Annual Conference & Expo 2025, from September 16 to 18 at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre in Dubai. Held under the patronage of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), the conference will unite more than 3,500 HR professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and business leaders from across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Themed “Shape the Future of Work: People, Purpose, Possibility,” this year’s edition places human potential and organizational purpose at the center of business innovation and workplace transformation.

The conference will be officially inaugurated by Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, The Government of UAE; underscoring the UAE's growing leadership in future-oriented workforce policies and talent development.

This year’s program is curated to offer a compelling blend of global thought leadership, interactive learning, strategic networking, and innovation showcases. More than 50 prominent speakers, including globally respected CEOs, SHRM leaders, policymakers, and cultural influencers, will share insights across critical themes such as workforce transformation, sustainable workplace processes, digital HR strategies, leadership resilience, and talent mobility. These sessions are designed to challenge conventional thinking and equip attendees with the tools to lead through complexity and change.

The SHRM MENA Annual Conference aims to be the region’s foremost platform for shaping the future of work by exploring emerging trends and new work models that are redefining today’s workplaces. It seeks to foster inclusive workplace cultures and employee well-being in a multicultural context. The conference also focuses on enhancing strategic leadership by equipping HR and business leaders with innovative strategies for talent acquisition, management, and development. Additionally, it highlights the importance of HR innovation by showcasing the role of technology and data analytics in creating agile, business-aligned HR solutions. Finally, the event serves as a hub for knowledge exchange, enabling collaboration and best practice sharing to address region-specific HR and business leadership challenges.

A major highlight of the conference is the HR Innovation & Tech Expo, where participants will experience cutting-edge platforms and emerging HR technologies firsthand. This space will spotlight regional and international startups and digital tools that are reshaping workforce solutions across industries.

In addition to the immersive learning opportunities, the conference is designed to foster meaningful connections. Curated networking sessions, including VIP engagements, C-suite luncheons, and exclusive evening galas; will allow attendees to forge new alliances, explore partnerships, and connect with peers shaping the HR agenda in their respective regions.

Celebrating excellence remains a key component of the SHRM MENA Annual 2025. The prestigious SHRM MENA Excellence Awards will honor visionary organizations and leaders’ driving impact through progressive HR strategies. Over 100 companies are expected to compete across categories including Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition & Retention, HR Technology, Corporate Social Responsibility, Equity & Inclusion, Health & Well-being, and Performance & Rewards.

Sharing her vision ahead of the event, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM MENA, India & Asia Pacific, commented saying “We are entering a new era of work; one where empathy, adaptability, and innovation will be the cornerstones of successful organizations. SHRM MENA 2025 is not just an event; it’s a movement to empower leaders and reimagine the workplace as a space for purpose and people to thrive. The future of work isn’t a distant concept anymore; it’s being shaped here, now, by the collective actions of bold, human-first leaders.”

Achal Khanna, a seasoned global executive with over three decades of leadership experience across diverse industries, continues to drive SHRM’s mission of transforming workplace cultures through inclusivity, empowerment, and innovation. Her expertise in navigating complex business environments has positioned SHRM MENA as a key player in shaping regional HR strategies aligned with global trends.

Mr. Vivek Arora, Managing Director of SHRM MENA added saying, “We remain deeply committed to advancing the region’s journey toward human capital excellence and the future of work. As this landmark event unfolds, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) for their trust, encouragement, and belief in our shared mission of regional transformation."

Event Details:

Dates: 16–18 September 2025

Location: Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, Dubai, UAE

Registration: Early-bird tickets are available now at shrmmena.org

Sponsorship & Exhibitor Opportunities: Contact Vivek Arora at shrm.mea@shrm.org

About SHRM MENA:

SHRM MENA is the regional chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest HR membership organization with over 340,000 members across 183 countries. SHRM empowers HR professionals and business leaders with the tools, resources, and global network required to create better workplaces and foster organizational transformation.

For Media Queries, kindly connect with:

PAZ Marketing and PR Management

Zeina Akkawi or

Ms. Kristie Templa

kristie@pazmarketing.com

Sponsorship & Exhibitor Opportunities:

Armand Chebbo at Armand.Chebbo@shrm.org