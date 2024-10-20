Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mala, a pioneering Saudi-based B2B platform, has successfully closed a $7 million (26.25 million Saudi Riyals) pre-seed funding round. The investment was led by VentureSouq, with pan regional investment firm Shorooq Partners, as well as M Capital, BECO Capital, Access Bridge Ventures, Waad Investment, Palm Ventures, and Silicon Valley based fund D Global Ventures “DGV”.

Saudi Arabia’s robust economy, with a GDP exceeding $1 trillion, still heavily relies on traditional credit models, where business relationships often outweigh objective risk assessments. Suppliers, especially those serving medium- and large-sized enterprises, frequently encounter significant cash flow constraints due to inadequate credit offerings in terms of volume and duration. Mala was created to bridge this gap with its innovative approach.

Founded in 2024 by seasoned entrepreneur Musaab Hakami, Mala is revolutionizing the B2B landscape through its unique "Procure-Now, Pay-Later" (PNPL) solution. Designed specifically for the region’s SMEs, the platform offers buyers flexible credit terms while ensuring suppliers receive immediate cash payments. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Mala provides a seamless procurement experience that aligns with the evolving needs of the business community.

Musaab Hakami, Founder and CEO of Mala, remarked: “Suppliers in Saudi Arabia often struggle to extend adequate credit to buyers, as the traditional system relies more on established relationships than comprehensive credit risk evaluations. Mala harnesses data-driven insights to reshape this dynamic, enabling suppliers to be paid upfront while offering buyers flexible payment options tailored to their needs.”

The platform’s proprietary technology captures and analyzes a wide range of data, including financial metrics, legal standing, and market reputation, to deliver precise credit risk assessments. This allows buyers to procure goods on credit while suppliers benefit from immediate liquidity, fostering a healthier and more dynamic B2B ecosystem.

“There continues to be a massive credit gap in the MENA region, and we are excited about how Mala can help solve this very real problem, particularly for SMEs in Saudi Arabia. We have had the pleasure of working very closely with Musaab Hakami in various capacities, including while he’s been here at VentureSouq—he’s an incredible operator, and we look forward to continuing to work with him on building Mala” said Suneel Gokhale, Co-Founder and General Partner at VentureSouq.

The enthusiasm surrounding Mala is already palpable, with a pre-launch pipeline exceeding $100 million in anticipated transaction value. The platform is officially set to launch in Saudi Arabia in Q4 2024. With this substantial capital injection, Mala is poised to transform B2B procurement across the Middle East and beyond, delivering unparalleled value to SMEs and suppliers alike.

About Shorooq Partners

Founded in 2017, Shorooq Partners is the leading alternative investment manager across the Middle East and North Africa regions. The firm’s venture capital and private credit funds invest in the most innovative technology companies. The firm has built deep sectoral expertise in Fintech, Platforms, Software, Gaming and Web3.0. Shorooq Partners has backed market leading disruptors including Pure Harvest Smart Farms, Nymcard, Tamara, Sarwa, Lean Technologies, TruKKer, Mozn and Lendo.

Since its inception, Shorooq Partners was built on the principle of being founders’ partners, company builders and value investors.Shorooq Partners is a pan regional firm with direct and indirect presence across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Egypt and Korea.

Shorooq Partners refers to a group of companies that are affiliates of each other and which operate under this business name, of which Shorooq Partners Ltd (regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority FSRA FSP: 190004) is a member.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tarek Fouad

Chief Marketing Officer

press@shorooq.com

www.shorooq.com