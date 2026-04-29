Abu Dhabi, UAE — Shorooq, a leading multi-strategy investment firm, today announced its investment in the Series A funding round of Chazm, a South Korea-based automotive fintech platform transforming how vehicles are leased, managed, and redistributed across their lifecycle.

The round, led by Stonebridge, with Shorooq’s participation, also saw backing from leading financial and strategic investors including KB Investment, Futureplay, Zero1NE Ventures (Hyundai Motor Group’s venture arm), and LX Ventures.

Chazm is building a fully integrated platform that manages the entire lifecycle of leased and rented vehicles—from contract origination and usage tracking to return, resale, and redistribution. By introducing data transparency and standardized vehicle management frameworks, the company is addressing longstanding inefficiencies and information asymmetry in the automotive finance ecosystem.

At its core, Chazm is not just digitizing car leasing—it is redefining vehicles as structured financial products. The platform enables users to compare leasing options across multiple financial institutions, track vehicle performance and condition in real time, and make more informed decisions based on data rather than fragmented, commission-driven sales processes.

This approach aligns closely with Shorooq’s investment thesis around embedded finance and the digitization of real-world assets—where large, traditionally opaque industries are being rebuilt through software, data, and financial infrastructure.

Since launch, Chazm has demonstrated strong early traction, reaching over 300,000 users and generating more than $80 million in cumulative transaction volume within a short period.

With this momentum, the company is now expanding beyond Korea, targeting Japan and the Middle East as key growth markets—regions where fragmented automotive financing and distribution ecosystems present significant opportunities for disruption.

Shane Shin, founding partner at Shorooq said “Chazm’s vision extends beyond leasing—towards creating a global distribution layer for used and off-lease vehicles, unlocking liquidity and efficiency across markets. By structuring how vehicles are financed, tracked, and redeployed, the platform is laying the groundwork for a more efficient and interconnected mobility ecosystem.”

Sangyeon Jung, founder and CEO at Chazm added “Automobiles are one of the largest financial commitments individuals make, yet the system around them remains fragmented and opaque. Chazm is building the infrastructure to make vehicle ownership and usage more transparent, predictable, and accessible.”

About Shorooq

Founded in 2017, Shorooq is a multi-strategy investment firm engineered around technology. Our strategies span venture capital, credit, private equity, and real assets—each guided by a tech native lens that informs how we identify innovation, underwrite risk, and drive value. This integrated approach allows us to invest across the capital stack in businesses reshaping their sectors, from fintech and software to AI, industrials, and infrastructure.

Rooted in a founder-centric principle and disciplined underwriting, Shorooq blends global investment standards with true on-the-ground presence across the MENA and Asia. We are building an institution designed to endure, born in a region where the future of capital is being written.



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