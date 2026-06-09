MUSCAT - The establishment of a specialised Investment and Trade Court is among the most significant measures undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman to strengthen its investment environment and enhance investor confidence, according to Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Farouji, Under-Secretary for Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

Speaking in an interview with Radio Sultanate of Oman, Al Farouji highlighted the importance of a clear and transparent judicial framework in supporting investment decisions and reinforcing Oman’s attractiveness as a business destination.

“One of the most important factors enhancing the investment environment in Oman is the existence of a specialised investment court,” she said. “This gives investors confidence that there is a clear legislative and judicial system in place, that their rights are protected, and that there is a specialised judiciary capable of handling investment-related cases efficiently.”

According to Al Farouji, investors today evaluate not only the fairness of a legal system but also the speed at which disputes are resolved. They also consider the availability of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, reconciliation procedures and the overall litigation process.

She noted that the specialised court has significantly enhanced investor confidence while also highlighting the transparency of Oman’s judicial system.

Al Farouji further stressed the importance of government integration in facilitating investments, describing the current approach as one in which investors interact with a unified government system rather than multiple entities.

“The government operates as one team. Investors deal with a single interface and receive one approval covering all services required for a project within a specified timeframe,” she explained.

She said investors benefit from greater clarity regarding procedures, timelines and decision-making processes, enabling them to better plan and execute projects.

Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Farouji, Under-Secretary for Investment Promotion, MoCIIP

“The investor must be able to anticipate the next step, know who the decision-maker is, and clearly understand what services will be provided and what will not be provided,” she said.

Al Farouji added that building trust requires transparency and realistic commitments. “When there are no promises beyond the capabilities of the system and when expectations are managed clearly, investor confidence increases. This confidence is crucial in encouraging investors to establish and expand their projects in Oman.”

The Investment and Trade Court was established under Royal Decree No 35/2025 issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The court, which is affiliated with the Supreme Judiciary Council, officially commenced operations on October 1, 2025.

The specialised court forms part of Oman’s broader efforts to improve its business climate and attract domestic and foreign investment. It is designed to provide a dedicated judicial framework for investment and commercial disputes while accelerating legal procedures and improving the quality of judgments through specialised expertise.

According to the Supreme Judiciary Council, the court will be required to adjudicate cases within 90 days from the date of referral, with a possible extension of up to 45 days in complex cases. The accelerated timelines are intended to reduce project delays, prevent capital from being tied up in lengthy litigation and lower legal and operational costs for businesses.

The council has also announced plans to establish primary and appellate chambers of the Investment and Trade Court across various governorates, further strengthening access to specialised commercial justice throughout the Sultanate of Oman.

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