Dubai, UAE: Drydocks World has co-founded the Global Green Shipyard Alliance (GGSA), an international coalition of leading shipyards committed to accelerating the maritime industry’s sustainability transition.

The alliance aims to fast-track clean technology adoption, improve environmental performance, and set unified ESG standards across their global operations.

As a founding member, Drydocks World will play a central role in shaping the alliance's efforts while strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for responsible maritime services.

Drydocks World is one of five founding members of the GGSA, alongside Astilleros Shipyard Group (Spain), BREDO Dry Docks GmbH (Germany), and IMC Shipyard Services Group (Singapore, China, Thailand). Together, the group spans key maritime hubs across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

The alliance comes at a pivotal time for the maritime sector, which is under growing pressure to decarbonise in line with global climate goals. By creating a platform for knowledge sharing, joint development and scalable innovation, the GGSA seeks to deliver practical solutions, from hybrid propulsion and energy efficient retrofits to digital optimization and emissions compliance.

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: "The formation of the Global Green Shipyard Alliance reflects our shared responsibility to accelerate the maritime industry's decarbonisation journey. At Drydocks World, we are proud to be a founding member of this important initiative and to collaborate with our global counterparts to advance more sustainable, efficient practices across the sector. The alliance marks a significant step forward for our industry, reinforcing our commitment to delivering long-term environmental value by adopting cleaner technologies and collective innovation."

Imran Inamdar, Chief Operating Officer at Drydocks World, added:

"Drydocks World has long championed innovation and sustainability in ship repair. Through the Global Green Shipyard Alliance, we have an opportunity to work alongside our peers to drive measurable improvements across shipbuilding and retrofitting practices. This collaboration enables us to raise performance standards, improve operational outcomes and bring practical solutions to market faster. By aligning expertise and sharing lessons learned, we can move from intent to implementation and support the maritime sector's transition in a way that is both effective and scalable."

The GSSA marks the third major global coalition championed by DP World. It follows the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), which aims to make battery-electric container handling equipment affordable and scalable, and the First Movers Coalition, where members aggregate their purchasing power to accelerate investments in zero-emission solutions.

About Drydocks World

Drydocks World, a DP World company, is a leading service provider for the maritime, offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries. Established over 40 years ago, the shipyard has grown into one of the largest and most advanced facilities in the Middle East, strategically located next to Dubai’s Port Rashid.

Drydocks World features five world-class docks and over 4,000 meters of berth space, capable of accommodating up to 10 ULCC vessels simultaneously, including the world’s largest ships. The facility is also home to the largest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, with a capacity to handle structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes. With over 300 projects completed annually and a record of managing 42 refurbishment projects at once, Drydocks World plays a key role in supporting the global maritime and offshore energy industries.

The company specialises in ship and rig repair, maintenance, vessel conversions, and upgrades, while also driving innovation in advanced newbuild solutions. With growing expertise in offshore wind energy platforms, Drydocks World is helping position the UAE as a centre of excellence in maritime services and sustainable energy. As the international yard of choice, it delivers world-class solutions that power global trade, enable the energy transition, and promote long-term sustainable growth.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.