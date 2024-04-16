Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in wholesome halal poultry, meat & snacking food products and awarded top Halal Food Brand in OIC countries, announced the eight lucky winners of the online Gems Competition, who each received a stunning crystal necklace. The competition was held throughout January and February 2024 as a part of the brand’s efforts to give back to the community.

The competition saw a fantastic response, with a large number of enthusiastic participants following Al Islami's social media channels, sharing the competition post and tagging friends. The exciting contest offered participants the chance to win stunning diamond and crystal necklaces to add a touch of brilliance to their jewellery collection.

“Al Islami extends its sincere appreciation to all participants who contributed to the success of the online Gems Competition. Their enthusiasm and support reinforces Al Islami's position as the household name providing truly halal foods rooted in community spirit and Emirati heritage,” said Zubair Ahmad, Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods.

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

-Ends-

About Al Islami:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

For Media Queries: Al Islami Media Team – Mohammed.Ahmed@alislamifoods.com