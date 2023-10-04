Sharjah: Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University of Sharjah (AUS), met with members of the university’s Student Council sharing the student body’s vision for a rich campus life and impactful academic environment.

HE Sheikha Bodour said: “What happens on campus beyond the classroom is as relevant to university outcomes as what happens inside it. I’m committed to good, open communication with the students because that’s how the AUS leadership creates the best environment for our students first to succeed here and then when they move on to their professional careers.”

During the meeting with Sheikha Bodour, the AUS Student Council members discussed several issues, including scholarships, academic demands and campus services. The council also proposed an annual on-campus event featuring AUS student and alumni entrepreneurs to support their businesses and motivate students who also aspire to become entrepreneurs.

“We are grateful to be the voice of the AUS student body and for meeting with Sheikha Bodour, which is both a great honor and a crucial necessity to express the needs of our students to further enrich their life on campus. Our AUS President has been strongly felt among students as she has constantly been meeting with students, coming to our events and demonstrating a vested interest in all that concerns AUS students,” said Mira Daoud, accounting major and President of AUS Student Council.

This meeting follows a discussion between the AUS Student Council and the university student body on October 2 during which AUS students voiced their ideas, perceptions and aspirations on how to cultivate a thriving campus environment.

Video Link: https://we.tl/t-lLMAQxjKBe