Dubai, UAE: Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Dubai (HU Dubai), an extension of a leading, independent science and technology-focused university in the USA, has officially inaugurated its new campus at Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC. The grand opening ceremony was led by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in presence of key senior stakeholders from the University’s leadership, its UAE Senior Advisory Board, TECOM Group and the leaders of HU’s global, regional and local institutional partners in government, academia, industrial technologies, and the private sector. Top of Form

Harrisburg University, based in the state capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, stands as a leading institution in science and technology, offering degrees that prepare learners for success in the evolving STEM fields. Its new address at Dubai Knowledge Park is its first campus in the MENA region and marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s higher education landscape.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated: "We commend Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Dubai for their dedication to academic excellence and commitment to empowering a diverse community of learners. Its focus on STEM education and experiential learning aligns with the UAE's vision for a knowledge-driven economy. We are delighted to witness the launch of HU Dubai and the positive impact on the UAE’s educational landscape."

Dr. Eric Darr, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harrisburg University said: "We are honored to launch Harrisburg University in Dubai, a rapidly growing hub for world-class education. Our expansion here underlines our commitment not just to academic excellence, but to making world-class STEM education more accessible, catering specifically to the needs of the region's students and professionals. By launching in Dubai, we aim to bridge educational gaps and enable a culture of continuous learning and innovation, contributing significantly to the local and global talent pool in critical STEM fields."

“Critical thinkers must be empowered to co-create innovation that has a lasting impact on our collective future,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Knowledge Park. “As a nurturing hub for lifelong learners, visionaries, and problem-solvers, Dubai Knowledge Park is committed to supporting the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the Dubai Research and Development Programme. STEM education is a powerful platform to transform today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities, and we welcome HU Dubai as our community of innovators reimagines a stronger world for all.”

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology Dubai commits to enriching STEM education through industry-informed curriculum and practical learning, empowering students to apply their skills in professional settings swiftly.

-Ends-

About Harrisburg University of Science and Technology – Dubai Campus

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology offers STEM-focused degree programs that lead to great careers. Harrisburg University is approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to operate in Dubai. Harrisburg University is also accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in the United States.

About TECOM Group PJSC

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 11,000 customers and more than 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.

Contact Information:

Maliha Shaikh

Senior Account Executive, Instinctif Partners

Maliha.shaikh@instinctif.com

Basmah Alnasser

Account Executive, Instinctif Partners

Basmah.alnasser@instinctif.com