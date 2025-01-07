SHARJAH, UAE: Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has consolidated its position as a regional magnet for innovative startups in health, longevity, beauty tech, and sustainability by welcoming to its ecosystem ONE Paris, a French startup that is redefining skincare and wellness through longevity-focused solutions.

ONE Paris, founded by entrepreneur Siham Picart, specializes in natural, sustainable skincare solutions. Its products, crafted from premium marine ingredients sourced from Brittany, France, reflect a commitment to sustainability and innovation. By blending advanced research with French beauty traditions and technology, ONE Paris offers multifunctional skincare solutions aimed at promoting health, beauty, and longevity for all skin types.

France is globally recognized for its leadership in the beauty and wellness industries, known for innovation and sustainability. ONE Paris exemplifies this heritage, bringing high-quality, eco-friendly solutions to the UAE, where demand for longevity-focused, sustainable products is rapidly growing.

With ONE Paris joining its ecosystem, SRTI Park underlines its commitment to advancing longevity sciences—a vital and rapidly growing sector addressing health and aging challenges globally. This aligns seamlessly with the ecosystem's strategic focus on biotechnology, wellness, and sustainability.

Through collaborative efforts, SRTI Park continues to attract innovative startups like ONE Paris which share a vision for healthier, longer lives driven by technology and sustainable practices. The park offers a unique platform where startups can leverage Sharjah’s strategic location and supportive innovation ecosystem to scale their operations regionally and globally.

ONE Paris’s participation in the upcoming ICPM – International Conference on Pharmacy and Medicine, hosted by SRTI Park from January 21 to 23, 2025, underlines its role in fostering collaborations and showcasing innovative solutions in health and wellness. French startups like ONE Paris not only enhance the event's global appeal but also highlight SRTI Park's success in attracting international investments in high-potential sectors like biotechnology and sustainable beauty.

Key Insights from Longevity Report

According to a recent report titled "Life Sciences in the UAE" by Deep Knowledge Analytics, published in collaboration with SRTI Park, the healthy aging sector in the UAE is projected to surpass $32 billion by 2026. An emerging industry in the MENA region, longevity is estimated to be worth $26.5 trillion in 2022 and expected to reach $33 trillion in 2026 globally.

Key growth drivers include increased domestic demand, rising exports of products and services within the sector, and enhanced government support for active players, from major pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotech startups.

The economic ties between France and the UAE have shown consistent growth, with trade and investment volumes surpassing $8 billion annually. These figures underline the strength of bilateral economic ties and the shared commitment to fostering collaboration in sectors like technology, health, and sustainability.

ONE Paris's emphasis on sustainable, health-driven skincare solutions perfectly aligns with SRTI Park's vision for integrating innovative technologies with real-world applications. Together, they are paving the way for transformative advancements in longevity science and sustainable beauty, creating a ripple effect of innovation that will impact regional and global markets alike.