Sharjah:

Sharjah Taxi and Skyline University College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their collaboration in various fields. The agreement seeks to solidify the ties of cooperation to achieve the strategic objectives of both parties, enhancing the progress of humanitarian and social work in the country. It aims to provide an advanced model for collaboration between community, local, and humanitarian institutions through joint projects and integrated programs.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the college building by Mr. Khalid Al Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi, Prof. Mohammad Inairat, Vice Chancellor at Skyline University College, in the presence of Mr Avad Qabbani, Head of the Fleet Management Department, Mr.Salim Al Naqbi-Supervisor Sharqiyah Office and Dr. Osama Dhawaba, Chairman of the Community Service Committee.

Mr. Khalid Al Kindi said: "Through signing this agreement, we aim to achieve positive results that contribute to the training of approximately (700 drivers). They will participate in workshops and training courses, whether those related to humanitarian or educational topics, as well as rehabilitation and awareness programs. These initiatives are designed to enhance the workforce's and students' performance and effectiveness, ultimately improving their skills to reach optimal levels."

Professor Mohamed Inairat, the Vice Chancellor of Skyline University College, emphasized that one of the key objectives of the memorandum of understanding signed today is to frame the mutual cooperation between the two institutions and formulate a joint strategy for collaboration in the field of community services. This contributes to preparing trained and qualified human resources to enhance economic and social development, build a culture of social responsibility among citizens and residents in the United Arab Emirates, and benefit from the creativity and innovations of students in improving the systems used by Sharjah taxi.

Al Kindi expresses gratitude to Skyline University College, affirming their anticipation that this agreement will serve as a gateway to achieving a series of pioneering accomplishments. These achievements are expected to enhance the Emirate of Sharjah's status across various fields and attain standards of well-being and happiness for the residents of Sharjah and its visitors.

Emphasizing Sharjah Taxi's commitment to collaboration with governmental and private entities, Al Kindi highlighted its dedication to implementing best practices and leveraging initiatives that benefit the community and enhance user satisfaction.

It is noteworthy that Sharjah Taxi is one of the subsidiaries of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government.

-Ends-