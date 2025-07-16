Sharjah, UAE: In a major leap toward strengthening the UAE’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) has launched the Maxbyte Industry X.0 Innovation Hub, a cutting-edge centre of excellence designed to accelerate industrial transformation in the region.

The initiative stems from a strategic partnership between SRTI Park and Maxbyte Technologies, a leading industrial deep tech company headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

The new hub is positioned to become a regional catalyst for Industry 4.0 transformation, enabling companies—especially SMEs—to adopt digital, robotic, and decarbonization technologies that enhance competitiveness, productivity, and sustainability.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, said during the inauguration: “We are proud to launch the Maxbyte Industrial Hub from within SRTI Park—a step that marks a pivotal moment in supporting industrial modernization across the UAE and the wider region. The hub offers a real opportunity for manufacturers to access transformative tools, digital strategies, and new frameworks that will allow them to scale efficiently and smartly.”

The Maxbyte Industry X.0 Innovation Hub is built on five key pillars: Innovation, Transformation, Education, Career Development, and Community Building. It aims to train 6,000 skilled professionals and engage over 125 companies in Industry 4.0 adoption by 2028. More than 75 specialized training programs are planned over the next three years, complemented by an annual Industry X.0 Innovation Festival and ongoing meetups for industrial leaders.

Ramshankar CS, CEO of Maxbyte, said: “This hub is where forward-thinking manufacturers will forge their futures. We have designed it as an agile transformation platform where enterprises can adopt digital tools, embrace automation, and build future-ready teams equipped for the next industrial era.”

Among the key initiatives presented during the launch were advanced programs in Quantum Computing, Semiconductor Design & Manufacturing, Machine Tools & Smart Production, and the company’s flagship LEAP program, which integrates innovation, education, and workforce readiness.

The hub has already conducted over 200 ITTI readiness assessments, laying the groundwork for regional transformation. It aims to impact more than 1,500 individuals and become a cornerstone for job creation and talent development in the UAE’s industrial sector.

The launch of the Maxbyte Industry X.0 Innovation Hub aligns with the UAE’s national Operation 300bn strategy, which is focused on boosting the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP, strengthening local manufacturing, and attracting high-tech investments.

SRTI Park continues to lead as one of the fastest-growing innovation ecosystems in the Middle East, providing world-class infrastructure and a thriving collaborative environment that bridges government, academia, and the private sector to shape the future of research, innovation, and industrial excellence in Sharjah and beyond.