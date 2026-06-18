Sharjah, UAE – On the back of the stupendous success of the inaugural edition last year, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) is gearing for the second edition of “Sharjah Next” themed on “Sustainability,” scheduled to be held from October 28 to 29, 2026.

The event continues its mission as a global platform bringing together researchers, innovators, policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations that address future challenges and transform them into sustainable economic and development opportunities.

The two-day forum will explore a wide range of sustainability-related topics through expert-led panel discussions, interactive workshops, and collaborative sessions that bring together researchers, industry leaders, and investors to accelerate technology adoption and unlock commercialization opportunities.

The Sharjah Next series was launched by SPARK last year as a knowledge-driven and action-oriented platform designed to explore priority sectors, accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies, and transform research outcomes into practical solutions with measurable economic and societal impact.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, said: "Sharjah has become a thriving hub for innovation driven by knowledge and technology, playing an increasingly important role in developing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing future challenges. Sharjah Next is a specialized platform that connects research, industry, and investment, accelerating the journey of innovation from laboratories to markets."

He added: "This year’s edition focuses on sustainability as one of the most influential forces shaping the future of economies and societies. Through this event, we aim to bring together all stakeholders within a unified innovation ecosystem capable of transforming emerging technologies into scalable and impactful solutions. The initiative supports the UAE’s priorities in food and water security, clean energy, and the circular economy, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation and sustainability."

The 2026 edition places sustainability at the heart of future development, aligning with national priorities aimed at strengthening food and water security, advancing the circular economy, accelerating the transition to clean energy, and building resilient systems capable of addressing global environmental challenges.

Participants will gain insights into market-ready technologies across smart agriculture, water management, environmental protection, and clean energy, while also exploring successful models of collaboration between research institutions, government entities, and industry partners that enable innovation to scale and reach the market.

The event will feature four dedicated innovation zones, covering Agriculture, Water, Environment, and Energy, providing an interactive platform for showcasing advanced technologies, attracting investment, and connecting innovators with potential partners and end-users.

The programme will address several strategic themes shaping the future of sustainability, including building the next generation of sustainable solutions, advancing water technologies, accelerating agri-tech for food security, promoting circular innovation for environmental impact, and exploring advanced scientific applications for clean energy. The agenda will also include specialized workshops focused on developing sustainable technologies and strengthening collaboration across the innovation ecosystem.

The event is expected to attract a diverse range of startups, technology companies, research institutions, investors, and stakeholders from the food, water, environment, and energy sectors, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional center for innovation and sustainability and a global destination for developing and deploying future technologies.