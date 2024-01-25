Sharjah: Serving as a global hub and a one-stop business centre committed to creating an ecosystem to cater to the vibrant business landscape in Sharjah, the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has unveiled its latest offering — the “Instant License Service.” This unique and comprehensive instant business licence has been developed to redefine the process of establishing businesses in Sharjah, offering a swift and cost-effective solution for aspiring business owners.

Empowering entrepreneurs to realise their ambitions

The “Instant License Service” is a first-of-its-kind as far as speed and efficiency, and it encompasses a spectrum of essential components crucial for the setup and operation of businesses within the dynamic ecosystem of Sharjah. This innovative offering is designed to expedite the business setup process, empowering entrepreneurs to realise their ambitions and gain instant access to the thriving economy within the region.

The comprehensive service includes essential components such as the Business License, Memorandum of Association (MOA), a Lease Agreement for securing office or business space within SPC Free Zone, and a Share Certificate documenting ownership, and 1 shareholder. The service also includes a Certificate of Formation that validates the business entity's existence, and a Business Activity Certificate which specifies approved business activities under the licence.

This instant licence also allows the flexibility to choose up to 3 licence activities from over 1,500 options spanning various industries, and provisions for unlimited number of visa quotas, streamlining the process for securing visas for key personnel within the company.

Commenting on the new service, Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher Services at the Sharjah Book Authority and Acting Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “We adopt a clear strategy towards supporting the business environment in Sharjah and strengthening its status as an attractive global destination for investment. This strategy is embodied in studying the challenges of entrepreneurs, investors, and project owners in the region and providing comprehensive solutions for them, enabling them to advance their businesses from establishment to the development and growth stage. Time is a fundamental factor in the success of businesses, especially for small and medium enterprises. Today, this service comes to complement an existing series of facilities and advantages, surpassing the models of free zones in the region and the world.”

With this new offering, SPC Free Zone continues to position itself as a pioneer in supporting business ventures, aligning with the emirate's vision of becoming a global hub for diverse industries. Entrepreneurs can now pursue their business journey with unprecedented ease and efficiency, further solidifying Sharjah's standing as a premier destination for ambitious and innovative enterprises.