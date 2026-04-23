Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) has graduated the first cohort of the SANAD Training Programme, delivered in partnership with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and DP World during a ceremony held at the Academy’s campus in Khorfakkan.

The programme represents a strategic initiative to develop UAE national talent in maritime and trade security, combining academic learning with hands-on training within real operational environments. This integrated approach enhances workforce readiness and equips participants with the skills required to meet the demands of the global maritime and logistics sectors.

Delivered over a 19-week period, the programme incorporates classroom-based instruction, applied exercises, and direct exposure to port and logistics operations. This model ensures the effective translation of theoretical knowledge into practical, industry-relevant competencies.

Participants successfully completed a series of advanced modules, including Advanced Management and Assurance of Maritime Activities, Advanced Maritime Operations for Logistics and Security Personnel, and Management of Maritime Security at Seaports. In addition, they obtained internationally recognised certifications in Maritime Security Awareness, Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO), Personal Survival Techniques (PST), and Fire Prevention and Firefighting (FPFF).

These achievements reflect a comprehensive training pathway aligned with international maritime standards and best practices in safety and security.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Hashim Alzaabi, Chancellor of Sharjah Maritime Academy, said: “The SANAD Programme reflects the Academy’s commitment to delivering accredited, industry-aligned training that supports the UAE’s strategic priorities and strengthens maritime security capabilities. Through our partnerships, we continue to contribute to developing a skilled national workforce equipped for the demands of global trade.”

A representative from PCFC added: “The SANAD Programme contributes to developing specialised capabilities in maritime and trade security, and enhances operational readiness across ports and free zones.”

A DP World spokesman said: “Our partnership with Sharjah Maritime Academy highlights the importance of aligning industry expertise with specialised training to prepare national talent for future leadership roles in the maritime and logistics sectors.”

Capt. Nadeem Anwar, Director of Maritime Training & Consultancy at SMA, noted that the programme successfully integrates academic instruction with practical application, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for operational roles within the sector.

The graduation ceremony brought together senior officials, industry partners, and faculty members, reflecting the strength of collaboration between academic and industry stakeholders in advancing professional training and national capacity building.

Sharjah Maritime Academy continues to expand its portfolio of internationally accredited programmes, reinforcing its position as a leading regional provider of maritime education and training.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA)

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE’s leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.

SMA ensures a world-class learning experience, with cutting-edge simulators, engineering workshops, and IMO-recognized certifications, students gain real-world expertise. The academy is regulated by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and accredited by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

SMA is fosters diversity and inclusion, with 37% female enrolment, notable among maritime institutions in the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.sma.ac.ae . Follow Sharjah Maritime on FB, IG, X, @sharjahmaritime Linkedin and YouTube: Sharjah Maritime Academy.