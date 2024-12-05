United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) has announced a strategic partnership with Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa. This partnership aims to leverage Network International's integrated multi-channel payment solutions in the UAE, supporting the bank's efforts toward digital transformation and innovation while ensuring seamless access for its customers to advanced payment networks and digital financial services.

The signing ceremony for the partnership agreement took place at the bank’s headquarters in Sharjah, in the presence of H.E. Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of the Sharjah Islamic Bank, and H.E. Ahmed Saad, Deputy CEO of the bank. The agreement was signed on behalf of the bank by Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking, and on behalf of Network International Group by Nandan Mer, CEO of the group.

Delivering Payment Processing Services to SIB Clients

Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership will enable SIB to extend the scope of its digital financial services for its corporate clients. These services include point-of-sale (POS) solutions for businesses, card acceptance, and payment processing. Additionally, the partnership introduces an integrated, secure, scalable, and multi-channel approach to meet client needs efficiently while enhancing the operational performance of these services to achieve exceptional customer satisfaction.

Exploring New Opportunities in Payment Acceptance Solutions

Commenting on the partnership, Nabil Abou Alwan, Head of Retail Banking at Sharjah Islamic Bank, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Network International, a leader in the field of digital payments across the Middle East and Africa, to offer POS and e-commerce solutions to our corporate and government clients. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the suite of corporate banking products we offer.”

Expanding Payment Channels

He further explained that this partnership would allow SIB clients to accept card payments through various channels, including POS terminals in retail outlets, commercial establishments, tourism facilities, and government entities. The solutions will also enable online shopping, government payments via an electronic payment gateway, Pay By Link, unified commerce, and Soft POS solutions.

Nabil Abou Alwan, emphasized the SIB’s commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that align with the aspirations of its clients—both individuals and corporations—helping them achieve their financial goals and projects. He reiterated SIB’s leading position as one of the UAE’s premier Islamic financial institutions and its dedication to expanding services and delivery channels in line with the growing and diverse needs of its customer base.

Providing Secure and Seamless Solutions to Enhance Operations and Customer Experience

On his part, Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Network International, commented: “We are thrilled to embark on this ambitious strategic partnership with Sharjah Islamic Bank to offer multi-channel payment acceptance solutions tailored to meet the needs of the bank’s clients, including SMEs, corporates, and government institutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide secure and seamless services that enhance operational efficiency and improve customer experience. With over three decades of expertise in building advanced digital payment infrastructures, we are confident in delivering exceptional value through this promising partnership.”

About Sharjah Islamic Bank:

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) was founded in 1975 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in the name of National Bank of Sharjah to provide corporate and retail commercial banking services, and since that time, the Bank is heading forward towards development.

On the first of July 2002, the SIB successfully completed the first transition process of its kind in the world, from being a conventional bank to be an Islamic bank offering sophisticated Islamic banking services. The accounting system, software and information systems were amended to provide banking services that strictly comply with the Sharia provisions. Further, top scholars of Islamic Sharia and jurisprudence, trainers and specialists in Islamic banking have trained the bank staff on new products and services. Latest available banking technology was used to render best Islamic banking services to corporate and retail customers. In line with this approach, the Bank has introduced special departments for ladies to ensure fluent and convenient conclusion of their transactions.