SHARJAH, UAE – With growing appetite for high-end coastal real estate in the UAE, Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development is set to host an exclusive showcase of its flagship island developments, underlining Sharjah’s transformation into a luxury waterfront destination.

International and regional investors and homebuyers are turning their focus to Sharjah’s coastal real estate market, as hundreds attended a showcase by Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development today, featuring new island-based residential projects within its Dh25 billion master-planned city.

The showcase has presented Al Thuraya Island, The View Island, and Blue Beach Residence, all part of Ajmal Makan City – Sharjah Waterfront. Spanning 60 million square feet and designed to accommodate over 60,000 residents across eight islands, the development is one of the largest mixed-use waterfront projects in the Northern Emirates.

“The demand for waterfront properties in Sharjah is accelerating, driven by limited supply and a growing interest in lifestyle-led investments,” said Sultan Al Shakrah, CEO of Ajmal Makan Real Estate Development. “Through this event, we’re offering a first-hand look at projects that represent not only architectural excellence but also long-term value and community-building.”

As investors increasingly shift their focus to Sharjah’s emerging premium locations, Ajmal Makan’s integrated island communities offer a unique proposition: private island living, strong rental yields, and a sustainable lifestyle set against expansive beaches and green space.

Sharjah’s Real Estate Momentum

Sharjah’s real estate sector has seen steady growth, with increasing interest from both domestic and international buyers. With hundreds of investors registered and strong interest from both regional and international buyers, Ajmal Makan’s event is set to spotlight Sharjah’s rising position in the luxury waterfront real estate scene. From capital appreciation potential to strategic coastal expansion, this is a timely story on how Sharjah is turning global investor heads.

Approximately 60% of buyers at the event are end-users, while 40% are investors targeting rental yields and long-term appreciation. Nationalities represented include buyers from the UAE, GCC, India, Pakistan, Russia, China, and Europe.

Meeting UAE’s Rising Demand for Waterfront Living

Across the UAE, coastal properties are in high demand. According to Property Monitor, waterfront residences have seen a 17% year-on-year price increase, while select areas in Sharjah have recorded up to 20% growth.

Sharjah remains one of the few emirates offering freehold beachfront ownership to all nationalities—a key factor attracting global investors seeking both capital growth and lifestyle appeal.

Rental yields for waterfront properties in Sharjah are estimated between 5%–8%, according to Bayut & dubizzle, further positioning Ajmal Makan as a compelling investment.

“This is exactly where Ajmal Makan delivers—blending exclusivity, community, and accessibility into a future-ready model for coastal living,” added Al Shakrah.

Repeat Buyer Confidence

A notable share of attendees are expected to be repeat buyers—investors who participated in earlier phases such as Sun Island and Blue Bay Walk. With Phase 1 and 2 of earlier launches sold out, the event underscores rising confidence in Ajmal Makan’s long-term vision and Sharjah’s real estate future.

As waterfront property becomes increasingly scarce, Ajmal Makan City positions itself as a blueprint for sustainable, high-end urban development—blending private island living with economic and lifestyle opportunities.

About AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development:

AJMAL MAKAN Real Estate Development is a visionary property developer in the UAE, committed to redefining the real estate landscape. With a focus on integrating cutting-edge design, eco-friendly practices, and community-centric amenities, AJMAL MAKAN sets new benchmarks in integrating modern architecture with natural surroundings. With an extensive range of projects including waterfront villas, townhouses, and premium beachfront apartments, AJMAL MAKAN is dedicated to setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban living while contributing to Sharjah's reputation as a hub for world-class real estate.