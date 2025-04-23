Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Seef Properties announced the launch of “Taasis”, a new internship program designed to provide university students with practical experience in a real-world business environment, in line with the company’s commitment to nurturing young professionals and supporting career development. The two-month program, which will run during July and August, aims to equip students with essential skills and a deeper understanding of the real estate sector.

Participants will have the chance to work on existing projects across various departments, receive mentorship from experienced professionals, and take part in tailored workshops to enhance their soft skills. The program also includes site visits to Seef Properties’ commercial centers and direct engagement with the executive team, offering valuable insights into industry operations.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “We believe in empowering the next generation by giving them the tools and exposure they need to grow. This program is designed to support their professional development by combining practical experience with mentorship. Our goal is to build a pipeline of capable talent that can contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s economic future.”

The program will conclude with a final project presentation and evaluation session, after which participants will receive an official certificate of experience. High-performing students may also be considered for future employment opportunities at Seef Properties.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 and is a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse since 2007 with its operations headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.