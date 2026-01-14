Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) and the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) are pleased to announce a strategic alliance to improve fire and life safety throughout the Emirate of Sharjah. The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during an official ceremony held at Intersec Dubai 2026. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Brigadier Yousif Obaid Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, and Jim Pauley, president and CEO at NFPA.

This alliance will prioritize the development of robust education and training programs for fire and life safety professionals, contributing to the enhancement of safety systems throughout the Emirate. Leveraging NFPA’s global expertise, extensive training resources, and recognized certification programs, the collaboration will draw on more than 300 fire codes and standards, as well as insights from the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™. These elements will support the creation and refinement of safety standards tailored to meet Sharjah’s unique requirements.

“At Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, fire and life safety are paramount, and we remain committed to safeguarding the well-being of our people. By collaborating with NFPA, we aim to leverage their 130 years of expertise in managing fire and electrical risks, ensuring that fire safety professionals across Sharjah are equipped with the latest knowledge and tools in line with global standards. This alliance reflects our dedication to continuous improvement and proactive measures to protect lives and property,” said His Excellency Brigadier Yousif Obaid Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jim Pauley, president and CEO at NFPA, added, “In the urban landscape, fire presents a constant threat, and with ongoing development across Sharjah, including numerous high-rise buildings, it is essential that robust fire and life safety systems are in place to protect the public. At NFPA, we look forward to working alongside the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority to enhance the training and education of fire and life safety professionals across the Emirate. Our aim is to strengthen awareness and implementation of relevant codes, standards, and regulations, supporting Sharjah’s efforts to align safety practices with global benchmarks.”

This collaboration comes at a timely moment, as Sharjah intensifies efforts to address fire safety risks in high-rise buildings. In 2024, under the directive of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate launched a pioneering initiative to replace hazardous cladding materials with fire-resistant alternatives, entirely funded by the government and valued at AED 100 million.

The alliance between Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and NFPA is well positioned to complement such initiatives, offering technical expertise and global best practices that support the Emirate’s commitment to proactive, standards-driven fire and life safety advancements.

About Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA)

The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) is the specialized governmental body in the Emirate of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, responsible for enhancing public safety through fire prevention, firefighting, and the protection of lives and property. The Authority's core mandates include developing and adopting advanced safety standards and systems, ensuring rapid emergency response, and providing leading technical and knowledge-based solutions in the field of civil defense. Under the leadership of His Excellency Brigadier Yousif Obaid Al Shamsi, SCDA strives to achieve a strategic vision that prioritizes community safety by fostering international cooperation and adopting global best practices in community education and fire-related scientific research. The Authority remains committed to keeping pace with the Emirate’s rapid urban development through proactive initiatives and advanced engineering solutions to ensure a safe and sustainable environment for all residents and visitors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

Contact: Ronak Thakkar – Associate Director - FleishmanHillard

​​​​​​​Mail: ronak.thakkar@fleishman.com