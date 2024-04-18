Khoula Al Mujaini: Youth have a unique ability to grasp and visually represent the core of stories that resonate with their peers.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has introduced a new category: the ‘Young Adults’ category for the coveted Sharjah Children’s Book Illustration Award. Nominations are now being accepted, with submissions open until May 1st.

Young talents from across the UAE are invited to submit artworks that creatively interpret a book of their choosing to awards@scrf.com. The winners will be unveiled during the 15th edition of the Sharjah Children Reading Festival (SCRF), taking place from May 1-12 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The ‘Young Adult’ category of the Sharjah Children's Book Illustration Award is designed to emphasise the importance of book illustrations and their impact on children's reading experiences. By deepening their understanding of the written word, these illustrations encourage young readers to engage more deeply with the content of books.

The award aims to inspire young artists to showcase their talent by participating in a competition that not only enhances and complements the content of children’s and adolescent books but also recognises and supports exceptional talent. By giving them opportunities and integrating these young artists into the publishing industry, the award seeks to foster a new generation of illustrators who can contribute to the development of high-quality books for the youth.

Unique ability to visually capture the essence

Commenting on the new category, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SCRF, said: “We believe that young artists have a unique ability to understand and visually interpret the essence of stories in a way that speaks directly to the hearts and minds of their peers. Their perspective on the events of a story is distinct, allowing them to engage with the material in a deep and meaningful way. As a result, their illustrations are not only reflective of their personal experiences and insights but also add authenticity and allure to the books they illustrate. By encouraging young artists to participate in the Sharjah Children's Book Illustration Award, we hope to provide a platform for them to showcase their talent and contribute to the development of high-quality children's and adolescent books that resonate with young readers around the world.”

“Illustrations have been found to play an extremely important role when it comes to literature catered to the youth, going beyond mere aesthetic enhancement. They serve as essential educational and entertainment tools, significantly enhancing the reading experience for young readers. These visuals help develop comprehension and analytical skills, simplify complex storylines, and make the reading experience more engaging and enjoyable. By recognising and nurturing young talent, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering the abilities of young talents and future leaders in the publishing sector. The award aims to support the development of high-quality children’s and adolescent books that not only entertain and educate young readers but also contribute to their personal and intellectual growth,” Al Mujaini added.

Award categories and criteria

The award provides a platform for young artists aged 12 to 18 to showcase their talents in creating and designing book illustrations, and is divided into two age categories: 12 to 15 and 16 to 18, with a strict condition on the work being 100% original and not conflicting with the intellectual property rights of others.

To enter, participants must submit three illustrations for a book of their choosing, created using either manual or digital tools and techniques, and presented on paper no larger than A3 size. The award offers attractive prizes for the winners in both categories, with the top winners receiving AED 3,000, second-place winners receiving AED 2,000, and third-place winners receiving AED 1,000.

Those interested in competing should contact the SBA directly via the award’s official email: awards@scrf.com.