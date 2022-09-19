Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has made a number of recommendations to strengthen the emirate’s public-private partnerships, following the Cabinet’s recently approved decision to issue a federal law regulating partnerships between the federal authorities and the private sector in the UAE.

During its regular meeting held at the SCCI’s headquarters, the board of directors has ordered necessary arrangements to be put in place to fuel public-private sector partnerships, promote various business sectors in Sharjah, stimulate and attract further investments to the Emirate.

Chaired by Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the meeting was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Faisal bin Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi, First Deputy Chairman of the Chamber, and Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, SCCI, as well as other board members and Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General.

Al Owais stressed the importance of the private sector, saying i has always been a key tenet of Sharjah's and the UAE's comprehensive development journey. "The issuance of a federal law regulating the partnership between the federal authorities and the private sector will certainly bring about positive outcomes that will not only promote Sharjah’s sustainable development but also accelerate growth rates in many sectors of the national economy," he added.

Al Owais emphasized that the chamber is committed to fostering an integrated business environment that stimulates and advances public-private sector partnerships. “The SCCI takes great interest in representing the business community in the best way possible, while also encouraging it to enter into comprehensive development and economic partnerships that enhance Sharjah's economy and contribute to realizing some of the major objectives of Sharjah’s and the UAE’s development plans,” he stated.

For his part, Al Awadi noted that the Chamber, through its sectoral business groups, is making every effort to reinforce mutual cooperation between the business and public sector to help them overcome any possible obstacles while also taking advantage of available opportunities. “Their constructive collaboration will undoubtedly yield in an integrated infrastructure and new opportunities that; in addition to satisfying the demands and ambitions of the various economic sectors, will promote the sustained growth of the emirate,” Al Awadi said.

During the meeting, the SCCI’s board of directors reviewed a number of indicators related to the private sector in Sharjah and recommended launching additional initiatives to boost economic progress and improve the sustainable performance of the private sector.