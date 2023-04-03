Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Emirate of Sharjah, has announced the takeover of management and operations of Al Dhaid livestock market. The livestock market began receiving visitors from the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, after the Sharjah Directorate Public Works (SDPW) successfully completed preparations in accordance with the highest standards and integrated services to meet the needs of residents and visitors of the region.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, CEO of Souq Al Jubail, said: "The opening of the livestock market in Al Dhaid is in line with Sharjah Asset Management's strategy to provide integrated and quality facilities and services in Sharjah, complementing the widespread development witnessed by the Emirate that seeks to achieve sustainable well-being for all residents of the Emirate.”

Al Zarouni added: "The market was designed according to the best international standards, utilising the latest technology and devices in the industry. Emphasis was placed on visitor health and safety, as well as efficiency of the market as a whole, in order to accommodate large numbers of visitors. The market also applies several standards in its day-to-day operations, including adherence to green building requirements, environmental preservation systems, reducing heat emissions, and following a central cleaning system for slaughter halls to reduce the use of cleaning equipment and materials. In addition to its strategic location in the Al Owaided locality in the centre of Al Dhaid city, other vital indicators ensure provision of services to the highest standards.”

Market Facilities:

The 30,000 sq.m. livestock market in Al Dhaid includes 22 cow and camel pens, 25 sheep pens, and 13 poultry shops.

Slaughterhouse Working Hours during Ramadan:

The slaughterhouse at Al Dhaid livestock market will graciously receive visitors during the holy month of Ramadan from Monday to Thursday between 6:30 AM to 1:00 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays between 6:30 AM to noon. On Fridays, the slaughterhouse will be operational and open to visitors between 6:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

Market Working Hours during Ramadan:

Al Dhaid livestock market will similarly cater to honourable visitors and guests throughout the month of Ramadan daily between 6:00 AM to 03:00 PM. On Fridays, the market will operate between the hours of 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM, followed by a short break for Friday prayers and resumption of market activities until 3:00 PM.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It strives to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting as well as accelerating the sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah, in partnership with public and private sectors. The company encourages investment and the promotion of social responsibility through optimal use of resources, meeting the needs of the community of the Emirate of Sharjah, and ensuring overall sustainable wellbeing.