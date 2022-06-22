Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has launched the second phase of the expansion of Souq Al Haraj, aimed at providing quality additions, innovative services and exhibitions to serve car dealers better. The project adds more spaces for infrastructure in Souq Al Haraj, enhancing global competitiveness and attracting more dealers, customers and investors in a unique investment environment for car trading from inside and outside the country.

Al Suwaidi: The second expansion of Souq Al Haraj will constitute a qualitative addition to the Emirate of Sharjah

Saeed Matar Al Suwaidi, Senior Manager, Souq Al Haraj, said: “The launch of the second expansion of Souq Al Haraj comes within Sharjah’s strategy for asset management related to the development of infrastructure, projects, services, mechanisms and procedures, which constitutes a qualitative addition to the Emirate of Sharjah. The expansion contributes to meeting the needs of investors and developing their businesses. To serve the real estate and commercial sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, it supports sustainable development plans that will achieve a tangible positive impact on the local economy.”

Engineer Shahad Bin Khadim: The second phase of Souq Al Haraj includes 121 new showrooms

Engineer Shahad Bin Khadim, Senior Manager- Projects – Sharjah Asset Management, said: "Souq Al Haraj, in its second phase, includes 121 new showrooms, with distinctive and attractive modern designs that will contribute to achieving qualitative leaps. The 39 buildings contain 2,320 parking spaces, a showroom, a sewage treatment plant constructed according to modern and advanced sewage systems, and a developed road network on an area of ​​2.4 km.

Bin Khadim added that the expansion of the second phase of the market, which lasted 300 continuous working days, relied on a more modern and sophisticated building method. An innovative steel structure was used in the building due to its traditional characteristics, ease of maintenance, and better resistance to external factors, in addition to implementing a distinctive architectural design for the exterior facade, which enhances the general appearance of the market.

Strategic market position:

Souq Al Haraj is distinguished by its strategic location between the emirates of Sharjah and Ajman, overlooking Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on one side and Al Dhaid Road on the other side. It is close to Sharjah International Airport, allowing easy access from all emirates of the country.

The second expansion phase follows the first development phase, completed successfully and efficiently. It constitutes a qualitative addition to the investment structure, continuing to attract foreign investment and traders in a distinctive environment for car trade, in which various facilities and services necessary for dealers and customers are available to serve multiple customers.