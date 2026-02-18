Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, received a delegation from Ajman Real Estate Corporation “Aqar,” accompanied by representatives from the Crisis and Natural Disasters Management Committee, on an introductory visit aimed at reviewing the company’s integrated Business Continuity Management system, benefiting from its institutional experience, and exchanging expertise and knowledge in the field of business continuity.

The visit aimed to examine the planning, implementation, and monitoring mechanisms adopted by Sharjah Asset Management, contributing to enhancing preparedness and response to unforeseen events and crises, ensuring uninterrupted operational continuity, strengthening the protection and sustainability of assets and properties, and improving the efficient utilization of resources.

Sharjah Asset Management affirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration and institutional integration with government and private entities across the UAE, through hosting delegations and exchanging institutional expertise in vital areas, foremost among them business continuity and crisis management.

The visit also underscored the company’s commitment to building strategic partnerships and aligning visions to enhance institutions’ ability to address future challenges, ensure business sustainability, and maximize institutional impact, in line with the Sharjah 2030 Vision and the long-term strategic roadmap focused on sustainability and the development of the Emirate’s economic and social growth ecosystem.

Additionally, the visit focused on aligning institutional practices with the highest standards of governance and institutional excellence, enhancing coordination and organizational preparedness, and exchanging expertise and knowledge to develop internal team capabilities and strengthen institutional readiness at the national level.

About Sharjah Asset Management

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. The company aims to realize its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting a sustainable economy in the Emirate, through partnerships with both the public and private sectors, encouraging investment, and enhancing social responsibility by optimizing resource utilization, in a manner that meets the needs of the Sharjah community and ensures sustainable well-being.